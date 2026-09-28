Duke Football Stock Report: Three Players Trending After Week 4

The Duke Blue Devils are heading into their bye week in as good a position as they could've asked for.

Duke walloped FCS foe William & Mary 62-7 on Saturday at home to improve to 4-0 for the second time under head coach Manny Diaz. It was a good opportunity for some of the team's stars to get some added rest while some of the young guys got extended time on the field before league play ramps up.

The Blue Devils have made noticeable improvements in most areas of the game in each of their first four contests and have now positioned themselves at the top of the ACC standings with the meat of their schedule nearly here. Here are three Blue Devils who are trending upward after the first four weeks of the year.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe defensive back Brendan Robinson (25) attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jonah Burton

I still don't think Duke has established a bona fide top wide receiver this season, but Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton has been the closest thing to it.

Burton led the team in receiving for the third time in four weeks, tallying five catches for 63 yards against the Tribe. He is tied for the team lead in receptions with 13 and second in receiving yards with 187.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Jay Green (5) breaks up the pass attempt to Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. will continue to run the offense through star running back Nate Sheppard, and the receiving corps overall just has to be consistent when it's called on. I don't think the Blue Devils need to establish a true WR1 this season, as it has a slew of guys who can make an impact at any moment. But through four games, Burton has been the top guy.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Richardson didn't notch a reception in either of the Blue Devils' first two games of the year, which felt a bit head-scratching after he came into Durham expected to be a real threat in the receiving game. He's found a bit of a rhythm over the last two weeks.

The Penn transfer has gone for five receptions for 82 yards over the last two weeks, securing his first touchdown as a Blue Devil against William & Mary this weekend. I'm still buying the hype on the former Quaker with the extremely productive resume he brought to Durham.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) runs with the ball after his catch between Stanford Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards (21) and cornerback Dre Pollard (14) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Duke has several receivers able to become a lead target in any game, but Richardson has too much talent not to be a consistent factor. I expect his workload to keep increasing as the regular season progresses.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs past Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Nick Morris Jr.

Sixth-year linebacker Nick Morris Jr. has had a hot start to his 2026 campaign after a 2025 season that kept him on the sidelines after four games with a leg injury. Through the Blue Devils' first four games this year, he leads the team in total tackles (23) and has logged a fumble recovery.

Duke's defense has continued to improve throughout the year, holding the Tribe to 170 total yards of offense and 17 rushing yards on Saturday. Morris went for three total tackles against the Tribe this weekend.