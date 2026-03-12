Four Duke Players Grabbing Tons of NBA Attention
The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the best teams in the country this season. With the NCAA Tournament approaching, attention is also beginning to shift toward the upcoming NBA Draft.
Entering the season, several Duke players were already considered potential first-round picks. Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr, Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba II have all appeared in early draft projections.
Cameron Boozer Leading the Way
After Duke lost last season’s National Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg, Boozer stepped into a star role and has arguably produced an even stronger season.
The freshman forward has been one of the best players in college basketball and is currently the betting favorite to win the John R. Wooden Award.
Boozer is averaging 22.7 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. He also leads Duke with 10 rebounds per game and adds four assists per game.
Evans and Ngongba Taking the Next Step
Both Evans and Ngongba entered their sophomore seasons expected to increase their production. While each had occasional struggles early in the year, both have become key contributors for Duke.
Evans has developed into one of the team’s top perimeter threats. He is second on the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Ngongba has anchored Duke’s interior defense, averaging 1.9 blocks per game while contributing 10 points per game offensively.
Sarr’s Defensive Impact
Although Sarr has not produced the offensive numbers many expected entering the season, he has still made an important impact. His perimeter defense has been a key part of Duke’s success while he continues to contribute offensively in a supporting role.
ESPN Mock Draft Projections
Recently, Jeremy Woo of ESPN released his latest NBA mock draft, projecting all four Duke players to be selected.
Boozer, Evans, and Ngongba were projected as first-round picks, while Sarr was projected as the first selection of the second round.
In Woo’s mock draft, Boozer was selected third overall by the Indiana Pacers. After reaching the NBA Finals last season, Indiana has taken a step back following a season-ending injury to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Boozer’s scoring ability could give the Pacers another strong offensive option and complement center Ivica Zubac.
Evans was projected to be selected 25th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, adding another perimeter shooter to Atlanta’s offense.
Ngongba was projected to go with the next pick to the Boston Celtics, who could use a defensive presence in the paint after moving on from veterans Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.
Sarr was projected as the first pick of the second round, going 31st overall to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were also projected to select Darryn Peterson first overall, and Sarr could provide depth and versatility for a roster still building its core.
Duke’s strong season has placed several players firmly on NBA Draft boards. If the Blue Devils continue their success into March Madness, the draft stock of Boozer, Evans, Ngongba, and Sarr could continue to rise.
