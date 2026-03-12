The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the best teams in the country this season. With the NCAA Tournament approaching, attention is also beginning to shift toward the upcoming NBA Draft.

Entering the season, several Duke players were already considered potential first-round picks. Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr, Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba II have all appeared in early draft projections.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Leading the Way

After Duke lost last season’s National Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg, Boozer stepped into a star role and has arguably produced an even stronger season.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The freshman forward has been one of the best players in college basketball and is currently the betting favorite to win the John R. Wooden Award.

Boozer is averaging 22.7 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally, while shooting 58 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range. He also leads Duke with 10 rebounds per game and adds four assists per game.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Evans and Ngongba Taking the Next Step

Both Evans and Ngongba entered their sophomore seasons expected to increase their production. While each had occasional struggles early in the year, both have become key contributors for Duke.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Evans has developed into one of the team’s top perimeter threats. He is second on the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

Ngongba has anchored Duke’s interior defense, averaging 1.9 blocks per game while contributing 10 points per game offensively.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sarr’s Defensive Impact

Although Sarr has not produced the offensive numbers many expected entering the season, he has still made an important impact. His perimeter defense has been a key part of Duke’s success while he continues to contribute offensively in a supporting role.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

ESPN Mock Draft Projections

Recently, Jeremy Woo of ESPN released his latest NBA mock draft, projecting all four Duke players to be selected.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer, Evans, and Ngongba were projected as first-round picks, while Sarr was projected as the first selection of the second round.

In Woo’s mock draft, Boozer was selected third overall by the Indiana Pacers. After reaching the NBA Finals last season, Indiana has taken a step back following a season-ending injury to star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Boozer’s scoring ability could give the Pacers another strong offensive option and complement center Ivica Zubac.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts during the during the second half after scoring against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Evans was projected to be selected 25th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, adding another perimeter shooter to Atlanta’s offense.

Ngongba was projected to go with the next pick to the Boston Celtics, who could use a defensive presence in the paint after moving on from veterans Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sarr was projected as the first pick of the second round, going 31st overall to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were also projected to select Darryn Peterson first overall, and Sarr could provide depth and versatility for a roster still building its core.

Duke’s strong season has placed several players firmly on NBA Draft boards. If the Blue Devils continue their success into March Madness, the draft stock of Boozer, Evans, Ngongba, and Sarr could continue to rise.