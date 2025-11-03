Furious JJ Redick Calls Intense Timeout After Lakers Give Up Fourth Quarter Basket
The Lakers got off to a fast start against the Heat on Sunday with a 43-point first quarter that featured a tremendous Bronny James alley-oop from Austin Reaves. It was almost all downhill from there for Los Angeles as the Heat worked their way back to a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers ended up winning the game, but when a defensive lapse resulted in a Miami cutting the lead to three with less than 10 minutes remaining, head coach JJ Redick called an extremely intense timeout and stormed across the court before snatching a clipboard from an assistant.
On the Lakers broadcast, they described Redick as “hopping mad” and “angry” while the Heat broadcast said he was “going berserk.”
The Lakers responded to Redick’s anger by outscoring the Heat 23–16 the rest of the way and holding Miami to a game-low 22-points in the fourth quarter, which is probably good, right? It’s not like Redick is freaking out in a early November game when he spent the offseason journaling so that he wouldn’t have anymore meltdowns.