Duke To Host Beckham Black on Official Visit: What It Means

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have put in work with the 2027 recruiting class.

So far, the Blue Devils have landed three big-time talents in the 2027 class: 5-star forwards Kager Knueppel and Asa Montgomery, and Australian point guard Luke Paul. Now, Duke will host the top prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, Beckham Black, on an official visit.

Duke Basketball To Host 2027 5-Star Guard Beckham Black on Official Visit

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes calls during the exhibition game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke will host 5-star 2027 guard Beckham Black, the No. 1 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, for an official visit on Tuesday, when the Blue Devils host Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Black is the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. Duke offered the 6'3" guard back in May.

The Southeastern Prep (FL) product has taken official visits to Georgetown, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, and USC. Since the Blue Devils officially offered Black, there hasn't been a ton of buzz between Duke and the 2027 recruiting class's top-ranked prospect. Right now, it seems like Arkansas is the leader to land him.

What Beckham Black Visit Means for Duke

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) celebrates after scoring during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Black is a highly talented recruit, but it just wouldn't make much sense for Scheyer and Co. to add another guard in the 2027 recruiting class. All four of Duke's guards on the 2026-27 roster (John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr.) have the option to return to Duke in 2027-28. Additionally, the Blue Devils have already added a high-level talent in Paul.

Paul is a potential top 2028 NBA Draft prospect and will likely be a guy who will see pretty significant time right away. The Australian is spending 2026-27 with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program.

Who knows which of Duke's four current guards will return a year from now, but bringing in another freshman just doesn't seem to make a ton of sense. On top of that, the 2027 recruiting class is generally viewed as fairly weak in terms of immediate star talent, at least relative to other classes over the last few years.

Duke is clearly showing some level of interest in Black, but given the current guard room and who's already sealed to join the roster next season, adding another point guard from a weaker recruiting class doesn't seem like it would make much sense. Black will likely start right away wherever he ends up, but I'd be fairly surprised if he lands at Duke.