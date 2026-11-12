Duke Basketball Reportedly in To See Coveted 2028 Prospect

The Duke Blue Devils have made some strides on the 2027 and 2028 recruiting trails.

Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed three commitments so far in the 2027 group: 5-star forwards Kager Knueppel and Asa Montgomery, and Australian 6'6" point guard Luke Paul.

The Blue Devils have sent out several offers to top 2028 prospects as well. One of those recruits, 5-star point guard Josiah Rose, has recently been scouted by several top programs, including Duke.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Reportedly in To See 5-Star 2028 PG Josiah Rose

According to League Ready's Sam Kayser, several top programs have recently been in to see 2028 5-star point guard Josiah Rose. Those programs include Duke, Texas, Kentucky, Baylor, Arizona, Houston, Alabama, and SMU.

The 6'4" Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (TX) product is currently rated as the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. Rose has earned offers from marquee programs such as Tennessee, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas, Louisville, and Alabama, among others. Duke offered the 5-star recruit in late October.

So far, Rose has taken three unofficial visits to SMU, which offered him back in September 2025. The 6'4" lefty is one of five 2028 prospects to be offered by Duke.

2028 5⭐ Josiah Rose, one of the top overall prospects in the country, has had the following programs in to see him recently, he tells @LeagueRDY:



Duke

Texas

Kentucky

Baylor

Arizona

Houston

Alabama

SMU



The five-star guard is one of the top point guards in the country and has… pic.twitter.com/y9irJSGTG9 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) November 11, 2026

Where Duke Stands on 2028 Recruiting Trail

Aside from Rose, Duke has offered 5-star 2028 prospects Colton Hiller , Yann Kamagate , Mason Collins, and Brady Pettigrew. Interestingly, three of those prospects are potential reclass candidates into 2027.

Hiller took an official visit to Duke in early October, and it seems to be a race between the Blue Devils and Florida to land him. If the 6'6" forward reclassified into 2027, he would have to spend two years in college basketball. However, that is not the case for Kamagate, a 7'0" center who is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Additionally, Pettigrew has been rumored as another potential reclass candidate into 2027. The 6'3" combo guard recently took official visits to North Carolina and Ohio State. He has upcoming official visits scheduled to Kentucky and Arkansas and has also already visited Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

If more than one of Hiller, Kamagate, or Pettigrew reclassify into 2027, it would be interesting to see how Scheyer and Co. navigate that with three big-time commitments already sealed. Additionally, Knueppel has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Blue Devils.