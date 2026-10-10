What Duke Basketball Learned in First Action Against Another Opponent

For the last few months, the Duke Blue Devils have been discussed as a heavyweight national title contender entering the 2026-27 season, and arguably the best team in the entire sport.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built the deepest and one of the most talented rosters in college basketball, blending continuity, veteran presence, and elite all-around talent. However, Thursday night was the first time fans saw this roster on the floor, and Duke didn't disappoint.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils looked the part in a 102-62 scrimmage victory over Belmont at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke already looks like it is operating at an elite level on the defensive end, and although this team might not be led by the most dominant force in the sport, as it has been the past two seasons, it has offensive options everywhere.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Dame Sarr (7) answer questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Duke Learned in Win Over Belmont

Sophomore Dame Sarr and freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje were the offensive leaders for the Blue Devils, each scoring 19 points. Still, "depth" was probably the word most associated with this Duke team in the preseason, and that was clear on the offensive end.

The Blue Devils shot 53.1% from the field, assisted on 16 of 34 made shots, and 10 different guys knocked down a bucket against the Bruins. Seven different players also made a three. Note that Caleb Foster (ankle) and Drew Scharnowski (knee) were both out with injuries.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive end usually takes more time to gel than the defensive end, and Duke already looked like one of the most intense and overwhelming defensive units in college basketball on Thursday night. Belmont struggled to get anything going in the half-court once Duke got set defensively, and the Blue Devils' length allowed them to dominate the class.

Belmont shot 34.5% from the field on the night and 7-of-30 (23.3%) from the three-point line. Duke outscored Evan Bradds' squad 44-20 in the paint while outrebounding it 46-28, including a 17-11 tally on the offensive glass. Duke also forced 17 Belmont turnovers that turned into 20 Duke points.

Belmont University’s new men’s basketball coach Evan Bradds speaks at Belmont University Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Bradds was a former player at Belmont as well as an assistant coach at Duke University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, not everything was perfect. Duke committed 16 turnovers, and there were clearly some miscues on both ends at times. Still, in the first in-game action of the 2026-27 campaign, Duke looked like a legitimate National Championship contender.

Following the 40-point victory, Boumtje Boumtje discussed what the team learned about itself while playing against another team for the first time.

"I think just what we need to do as a team to win," Boumtje Boumtje said. "Like, obviously playing against each other, you can kind of figure things out, but it's hard when you're playing against each other because everybody's good and everybody's going to win. And the other teams that we play are great, but I think we're one of the best teams in the country, so just keep pushing through that and that'll show us what we really need to work on to get to a championship."

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje and Sarr Lead Offensive Charge in First Win

The Blue Devils have a myriad of capable scorers, but Boumtje Boumtje and Sarr were extremely impressive in the opening victory.

We spent a lot of time talking about Sarr as one of the biggest breakout candidates in college basketball this season if he can establish a consistent three-point shot at decent volume, given the elite defensive talent he already has. However, he proved on Thursday night that he's much more than a 3-and-D wing.

Sarr sought contact at the rim, rebounded at a high level, and showed an improved offensive game. The Italian wing clearly made a major jump this offseason, and he's much more than a pure shooter.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) controls the ball as UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype for Boumtje Boumtje will only grow as the season progresses, especially after the 17-year-old's first college basketball game. The rookie looked poised and comfortable from the jump, and he already looks like one of this team's best all-around players. Along with his 19 points, Boumtje Boumtje tallied seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

It was a hot start for this Blue Devils' club, but obviously there are improvements to be made. Nonetheless, in its first game of the year, Duke validated the preseason hype. The Blue Devils will face Tennessee next in an exhibition game on Oct. 20.