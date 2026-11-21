We've got late-night hoops for the Duke Blue Devils.

Coming off a 99-78 loss to Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night that ended Duke's nation-leading 35-game home win streak, head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils will look to right the ship against Washington State as part of the Acrisure Series in California.

Duke's West Coast battle with the Cougars sets up one of the toughest two-game stretches any team in college basketball will face this season. The Blue Devils will meet No. 3 UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, then No. 1 Florida in Gainesville for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1.

Before Duke meets Wazzu, here's everything you need to know.

Nov 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Illini won 99-78. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Basketball vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 pm ET

Location: Acrisure Arena (Palm Springs, CA)

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Dave O'Brien and Sean Farnham

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Duke Basketball vs. Washington State Preview

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) puts his arm around teammate John Blackwell (13) while they take the court during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and Cougars. Washington State is in its first year in the rebuilt Pac-12, but this should be a contest where Duke has the clear upper hand. The Cougars sit at 2-3 overall, with wins over Hawai'i and Northwest University (NAIA). They have suffered losses to Davidson, High Point, and Duquesne. Washington State currently ranks 119th at KenPom.

Scheyer and Co. are still in a solid spot to make the 2026-27 season a success, but they certainly need to figure things out before back-to-back games against legitimate national title contenders in the Huskies and Gators. It doesn't end there either, as Duke will face Georgia and Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in December before conference play gets underway.

Washington State ranks 224th nationally in average height, according to KenPom. One of the Blue Devils' bigger struggles in their two marquee games this season has been establishing a consistent paint presence and finding high-percentage looks at the basket. Duke has the size and depth to make length a big advantage in a lot of its games this season, and Saturday night presents a great opportunity for Scheyer and Co. to find some consistent action to get looks at the rim.

The road doesn't get much easier for the Blue Devils after tonight, but that also presents Scheyer's crew with a great opportunity to stack quality wins, despite a few early losses to good teams. This road trip has real implications for the rest of the year, but gives Duke a few more chances to establish itself as a legitimate top-tier contender in the sport.