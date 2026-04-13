Rival Challenging Duke As ACC's Top Team Entering 2026-27
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Over the past few seasons, the Duke basketball program has been the cream of the crop out of the ACC.
In four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament Championships and the ACC regular-season and tournament crowns in each of the past two seasons.
Much of that has to do with Duke's elite ability to recruit, as the program usually brings in more star power than any team in the conference. However, in this new NIL and transfer portal era, there are big brands like Louisville and North Carolina that can challenge the Blue Devils.
Early on through the 2026 portal cycle, it looks like Pat Kelsey's Cardinals are already challenging Duke as the ACC's top team heading into 2026.
Louisville Inks Two Massive Portal Commitments
Over the weekend, Louisville made two massive splashes in the transfer portal, landing both Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga and Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstad. Duke was set to host Bidunga on an official visit on Sunday, but that was canceled shortly before the former Jayhawk committed to the Cardinals.
Additionally, it was reported that Louisville will pay approximately $9 million combined for Bidunga's and Shelstad's services. In the new NIL era, Duke isn't always the top dog.
Bidunga and Shelstad are the No. 1 and No. 16 overall players in the transfer portal per 247Sports, respectively, and the Cardinals landed both at essentially the same time.
Now, obviously, the Blue Devils have a ton to figure out through the portal cycle. So far, the team has lost Darren Harris and Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maliq Brown is also out, and Cameron Boozer will almost assuredly be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Then, there are key decisions that have to be made from players such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster, all key pieces from last season's squad who realistically could return, declare for the draft, or hit the portal.
Duke in Awkward Spot
With so many big decisions looming for Scheyer and Co., it can make it difficult for them to aggressively pursue certain players in the portal, as they don't know yet who they are getting back and/or losing.
The Blue Devils have been reportedly in the mix for several portal talents, namely Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell. Scheyer and his staff will have to reload after the Cardinals just made a major statement over the weekend in landing Bidunga and Shelstad.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.