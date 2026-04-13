Rival Challenging Duke As ACC's Top Team Entering 2026-27

Over the past few seasons, the Duke basketball program has been the cream of the crop out of the ACC.

In four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament Championships and the ACC regular-season and tournament crowns in each of the past two seasons.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of that has to do with Duke's elite ability to recruit, as the program usually brings in more star power than any team in the conference. However, in this new NIL and transfer portal era, there are big brands like Louisville and North Carolina that can challenge the Blue Devils.

Early on through the 2026 portal cycle, it looks like Pat Kelsey's Cardinals are already challenging Duke as the ACC's top team heading into 2026.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Louisville Inks Two Massive Portal Commitments

Over the weekend, Louisville made two massive splashes in the transfer portal, landing both Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga and Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstad. Duke was set to host Bidunga on an official visit on Sunday, but that was canceled shortly before the former Jayhawk committed to the Cardinals.

Additionally, it was reported that Louisville will pay approximately $9 million combined for Bidunga's and Shelstad's services. In the new NIL era, Duke isn't always the top dog.

Dec 28, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the court for early warmups before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Bidunga and Shelstad are the No. 1 and No. 16 overall players in the transfer portal per 247Sports, respectively, and the Cardinals landed both at essentially the same time.

Now, obviously, the Blue Devils have a ton to figure out through the portal cycle. So far, the team has lost Darren Harris and Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Maliq Brown is also out, and Cameron Boozer will almost assuredly be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Then, there are key decisions that have to be made from players such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster, all key pieces from last season's squad who realistically could return, declare for the draft, or hit the portal.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke in Awkward Spot

With so many big decisions looming for Scheyer and Co., it can make it difficult for them to aggressively pursue certain players in the portal, as they don't know yet who they are getting back and/or losing.