Duke's Anderson Castle and Special Relationship with a Former Coach

Duke's running back Anderson Castle has been a good player for the Blue Devils football team. Castle gives a lot of credit to one of his former head coaches.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils football team is doing something special this season. They are off to a good start and are looking to keep it up going towards the back end of their season. They are undefeated so far in ACC play, and they have shown that they are a team that no one can overlook.

Head coach Manny Diaz has played a big role in getting this program going this season, and he is also looking to put Duke football back on the map. A long way to go, but heading in the right direction.

One player that Diaz brought in this season and has played well is running back Anderson Castle. Castle is a transfer and one of the best transfers any team has gotten this season.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

He was coming off a good career at Appalachian State, but he felt like he needed a fresh start elsewhere in his last season in College Football. It was a hard choice for Castle, but it was one that he knew he had to make.

Castle shared why he is the person he is today and what led him to be a good College Football player.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) runs with the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

"Recruited to Appalachian State by the late Shawn Clark, the graduate transfer running back is grabbing attention in the ACC and mourning Clark," said Chip Alexander of The Charlotte Observer.

"From all accounts, Duke’s Anderson Castle would have been happy playing his entire college football career at Appalachian State. Castle is a Boone native. He starred at Watauga High. Shawn Clark recruited the running back to ASU and was Castle’s coach, his guy."

"It was Clark who offered Castle a scholarship on his 18th birthday, his father said. He did it after showing up at a Watauga High basketball game, with Castle playing."

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) carries the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“He missed two free throws when Clark walked in the door,” Todd Castle said, chuckling. ”Clark asked Anderson if he had had a good birthday and Anderson said yes. He said, ‘I think I can make it a little better.’”

"Todd Castle said Anderson was very close to committing to The Citadel, saying the offer was for him to play quarterback in the Bulldogs’ triple option. A three-star recruit, he led Watauga to a 36-6 record in three years at QB and scored 101 touchdowns, 70 rushing.

Apr 6, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils fan sports a logo on his head for the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

“App was a late offer, late to the party,” Todd Castle said. “But it changed everything. And I attribute Anderson being at Duke today because Shawn Clark saw something in Anderson he wanted to pursue."

