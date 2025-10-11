Blue Devils Wideout Cracks Prestigious Award List
On the heels of a three-game winning streak and a 4-2 record to start the 2025 season, Duke is getting the week off from action on the gridiron.
Key additions like quarterback Darian Mensah and tailback Nate Sheppard have the Blue Devils' offense cruising into the bye week, fresh off a 45-21 thumping of Cal out west. The week off comes at an important time, giving the Blue Devils a chance to rest before hosting No. 13 Georgia Tech on Oct. 18.
The Duke offense has scored 38 points or more in each of its last three wins, thanks to the efficiency of its quarterback and passing game. Mensah has already thrown for 1,838 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
One receiver, who caught a touchdown pass from Mensah in Berkeley, was added to a watch list for one of the most sought-after awards at his position every season. The competition is stiff, but the recognition alone places him among the best receivers in the nation.
WR Cooper Barkate Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Senior receiver Cooper Barkate has been one of the best additions to the Duke football program this season. The Harvard transfer is second on the team in receptions (26), leads the team in receiving yards (475) and has caught four touchdowns this season.
Barkate is one of 11 players added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.
Duke's top receiver ranks 14th nationally in receiving yards, but second in the ACC to only Louisville's Chris Bell (502 yards). The Blue Devils's high-powered offense is averaging 36.5 points per game, fifth-best in the conference.
The two losses the Blue Devils have suffered have come from outside of conference play (Illinois and Tulane), allowing Duke to maintain a 3-0 record in the ACC.
If the Blue Devils have any hope of advancing to the ACC Championship, and potentially the College Football Playoff, Barkate will be an important piece moving forward.
Biletnikoff Award semifinalists are determined by "a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers." The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation recently created a system for fans to vote for their pick for the award. The player with the most votes receives one official vote at each of the voting stages.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.