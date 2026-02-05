Blue Devils Nab Explosive In-State Pass Rusher

In-state defensive powerhouse King Kalama has given Duke football an electrifying head start on the Class of 2027, committing to the Blue Devils as their very first pledge and signaling big things ahead for Manny Diaz’s defensive front.

A Star is Born in Pfafftown

Kalama, a Ronald Reagan High School product from Pfafftown, North Carolina, announced on December 16, 2025, his commitment to Duke University. His post via social media, “Blessed to announce my commitment to Duke!!! #bleedblue.”

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 265 pounds, Kalama projects as a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing end or edge in modern schemes. He is currently rated as a three-star recruit by 247 sports (where he holds an 88 rating). His commitment came after Duke offered him in April 2025, beating out interest from programs such as Kentucky, Wake Forest and in-state rival UNC.

He is currently the 24th ranked player in North Carolina and 41st ranked edge nationally.

“The coaching staff believed in me early and recruited me hard,” Kalama told The Devils Den, a Duke 247Sports site. “I didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere else like I did at Duke.”

The Numbers Don't Lie

Kalama had a breakout performance during his junior season at Reagan High School, finishing with impressive numbers over 13 games:

88 tackles

29.5 tackles for loss

9 sacks

1 fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown)

These stats highlight the disruptive presence, quick first step, and ability to affect both the run and pass games. His sophomore campaign (2024) already showed promise in a more limited role, setting the stage for his monster junior year that put him firmly on the recruiting radar.

Reagan High, known for producing strong football talent in the Winston-Salem area, has given Kalama a competitive platform to showcase his skills against quality North Carolina competition. Shavon Revel made history as the first Reagan High School player ever selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, going to the Dallas Cowboys and becoming the program’s highest recent NFL success story.

Why Duke Was the Perfect Fit

For Kalama, the decision to commit to Duke centered on several key factors:

Proximity to home (roughly about 80-90 miles from Pfafftown)

History on developing defensive lineman

Academic prestige and overall fit of Duke University

For Duke fans, King Kalama represents an exciting foundational piece for the defensive line of the future. A powerful, explosive edge presence from right in North Carolina’s backyard is exactly the kind of building block that Manny Diaz and his staff are looking to accumulate.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.