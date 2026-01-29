Cowboys' New DC Targets Vision for 2 Promising Defenders

The Dallas Cowboys are going through plenty of changes on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas is banking on its hire of Philadelphia's Christian Parker to help turn around one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Parker started things off by parting ways with three assistant coaches while defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton departed for Tennessee.

Over the next few months, Parker and the Cowboys will be looking to fill out the staff, along with adding talent through free agency and the draft.

With that being said, there are still some promising pieces that remain on the roster, even with the struggles in 2025-26. Parker will be trying to get the best out of them.

Cowboys DC Christian Parker Has Vision For Two Young Players

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (34) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Parker has met with various members of the franchise since being hired, including Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay.

Obviously, with his experience in the secondary throughout his coaching career, Parker is starting to think about how he can utilize some of the players at his disposal, including cornerbacks Shavon Revel Jr. and DaRon Bland.

"He's [Parker] talked about some of the young guys. He did talk about [Shavon] Revel and the ability of what he sees, some of the things that he can help him with," McClay said, according to DallasCowboys.com. "Young players and making them better, the guys in the secondary, [DaRon] Bland and our safeties, and so he's got a vision for those guys."

Revel Jr. missed the first half of the year while recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in college. He didn't look entirely comfortable when he did take the field, totaling 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass deflections in seven games. Revel Jr. still has plenty of potential as he works his way back into form.

Bland has been banged up for most of the last two years and is undergoing another foot surgery this offseason. When healthy, he's proven his ability as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Bland totaled a career-high 73 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and one interception in his fourth season despite playing in only 12 games.

Parker has worked with players such as Patrick Surtain II, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean over the last few seasons. Surtain II is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, while Mitchell and DeJean were starters on an Eagles team that won a Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"When you develop Patrick Surtain and [Quinyon] Mitchell and [Cooper] DeJean, and they've all been under his kind of tutelage, it gives us good hope in knowing that he's a hell of a football coach and he'll improve that part, as well as the whole defense," McClay added.

At the very least, Parker's assistance should aid a defense that finished last in passing defense. Philadelphia ranked in the top-10 against the pass in both of Parker's seasons with the franchise.

