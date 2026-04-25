3 Observations on Jaguars' Landing Duke Pass-Rusher Wesley Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made their first pick of Day 3, and they finally added their first pass-rusher.

The Jaguars selected Duke edge defender Wesley Williams at No. 119 on Saturday, but only after they completed their first trade of the weekend to move up five spots to select him. So, what do we make of the Jaguars' investment in Williams and what it means moving forward? We break it down below.

The Jaguars Clearly Have Their Own Distinct Board

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have only made one value pick in this class so far if you are going simply off the consensus board. That, to me, says what the Jaguars have been telling us for months now: they want to avoid groupthink and go their own way. Outside of the Emmanuel Pregnon selection, the Jaguars have shown a conviction in their own evaluations and valuations as a result. Williams falls into that same group.

That is not me saying this is a pick that can't work out. It is me saying that in a draft where there is clearly a limited talent pool in terms of prospects, the Jaguars' board unsurprisingly differs from the norms of the draft. This was not the case last season outside of a few instances, but it is the case for this class.

This, Again, Feels Like an Anthony Campanile Special

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) is hit by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) on his pass during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

It is clear that the Jaguars drafted Williams for reasons outside of pass-rushing. He is a stellar off-the-field prospect, a team captain, and has a jaw-dropping five career blocked kicks. With that said, it feels like the defensive aspect of this pick comes down to the Jaguars once again leaning on how their coaching staff views the class.

Williams is a versatile lineman who lined up in multiple spots, plays like his hair is on fire, and he is productive against the run. Everything about this pick says it was a pick Campanile likely pounded the table for. Campanile did a good enough job last season to earn the benefit of the doubt, and he now has a few new pieces to work with.

Jaguars Can Not Stop Here

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simply put, the Jaguars can not afford to let Williams be their only avenue toward improving the pass-rush. Williams certainly has some traits the Jaguars can develop into a role on Campanile's defense, but he does not exactly project as a high-volume pass-rusher. The Jaguars did not need to find a star to be their EDGE3, but they should not pretend as if it is no longer a question.

As things stand today, I would imagine Danny Striggow will open the season as the favorite to be the Jaguars' EDGE3. This is a position where the Jaguars can not afford to let up and half their search. If anything, it should be ramped up post-draft, similar to last year when the Jaguars signed two edge defenders in post-draft free agency. The Jaguars took a step toward addressing this need, but there is no chance they should be done.