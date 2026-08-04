Predicting Duke Football's Top 3 Touchdown Scorers This Season

The Duke football program certainly has some potential offensively heading into the 2026 campaign, but there are glaring question marks that can't be ignored.

It's a pretty safe bet the Blue Devils will take a step back offensively in 2026, given it was likely the ACC's most prolific unit in 2025. Duke led the league in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63).

Following a campaign that culminated in an ACC Championship, the Blue Devils lost significant offensive production. Star quarterback Darian Mensah transferred to Miami. Duke also lost its top three receivers in Cooper Barkate (transferred to Miami with Mensah), Que'Sean Brown (transferred to Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans (exhausted eligibility).

Several newcomers show promise, but they are fairly unproven. However, Duke also retained some crucial skill-position pieces. Ahead of training camp, let's predict the Blue Devils' top touchdown scorers in 2026. Quarterbacks will not be included.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

Running back Nate Sheppard should be the catalyst for the Blue Devils on offense this season, and with the volume he will get, he could legitimately be one of the 10 most productive backs in college football.

The former 3-star recruit broke onto the scene last season and completely took over Duke's backfield after beginning the campaign low on the depth chart. Sheppard ended the season second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), fourth in average rush yards per game (80.9), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7). He also added a receiving score.

Considering the volume Sheppard will get, the true sophomore should get in the end zone a healthy amount.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's tight end Jeremiah Hasley talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Jeremiah Hasley

Jeremiah Hasley wasn't an offensive focal point through his first two seasons in Durham, but a breakout 2025 season propelled him into arguably the best tight end in the ACC heading into 2026.

Hasley recorded 40 receptions for 454 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season, finishing fourth on the Blue Devils in receptions and yards, and second in touchdowns. The senior is currently four touchdown catches away from breaking the Duke all-time tight end touchdown record, and was a Preseason All-ACC selection.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Someone has to emerge as Duke's WR1 this season, and Richardson is poised to take over that role.

Across his four-year career with Penn, the 6'2" receiver notched 193 receptions for 2,505 yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2025, Richardson tallied 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the Ivy League in receptions and touchdowns, and finishing second in yards.

Richardson should see a large chunk of targets. If the Blue Devils can establish a formidable passing game, the former Quaker should find the end zone quite a bit.