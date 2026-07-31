Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 3

We have reached the final three spots in our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown.

Over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Blue Devils' roster ahead of the team's 2026 training camp. As of now, there has been no formal announcement of when training camp is set to commence.

Duke will kick off its 2026 regular season on September 5 against Tulane. The No. 1 spot in our top 30 players countdown will be released the day before the Blue Devils begin their fall camp.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout this series, we have discussed how the Blue Devils will succeed this season. At least to me, Duke has to revolve around its defense. With so much production lost from last season's ACC title team, new additions via the transfer portal and returners will be asked to be heavy contributors in 2026.

Defensively, the Blue Devils have a lot of promising pieces. The case is similar on the offensive side of the football, but it seems a lot more uncertain heading into fall camp.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils suffered a major loss at the quarterback position, as star Darian Mensah transferred to Miami. Additionally, Duke lost its top three wide receivers from last season: Cooper Barkate took his talents to Coral Gables with Mensah, Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Sahmir Hagans exhausted his collegiate eligibility and is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2026, Duke was arguably the most electric offense in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It led the league in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). The question heading into the 2026 campaign isn't simply whether the Blue Devils will take a step back offensively, but how big that step will be.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe that is too negative, but it is really tough to see Duke performing anywhere close to the level it was last season, especially with so many new faces who are unproven at the Power Conference level. Duke's starting quarterback will likely be Walker Eget, who comes over from San Jose State. Its top two receivers will also likely be transfers in Jared Richardson from Penn and Javen Nicholas from Charlotte.

The Blue Devils have a few young receivers who will step into bigger roles next season, such as Jaivon Solomon and Jayden Moore, but a lot of the skill position personnel is questionable heading into the year.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff were able to retain two key offensive weapons. The first is running back Nate Sheppard, who could legitimately turn into one of the best running backs in college football this year with the volume he will probably get.

The other is where we will continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players countdown.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's tight end Jeremiah Hasley talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 3 TE Jeremiah Hasley

Tight end Jeremiah Hasley is entering his final season with the Blue Devils and is poised to be a focal point of the offensive attack, especially in the red zone. Hasley attended the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff and had a response to a Mensah comment that quietly threw some shade at the Duke program.

"At Duke there was kind of some friction when I first got there because my dollar amount was released," Mensah said. "Everybody sees that, and it was just hard for me to be the new guy, and everybody said, 'Oh you're getting paid more than me, and I've been here for X amount of years.' At Miami, the culture is different, and it just feels like family and actually feels like I'm at home."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates with tight end Landen King (0) after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hasley later responded.

"No, Darian's contract was no problem in the locker room. He was a great quarterback for us. He earned everything he got. There was never a problem."

In the end, Mensah is still gone, and Hasley has a chance to make Duke football history in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'3", 250-pound tight end wasn't much of a receiving threat through his first three years in Durham. As a freshman, he appeared in four games. In 2023 and 2024 combined, Hasley tallied eight receptions for 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Then, Hasley absolutely burst onto the scene in 2025, going for 40 receptions, 454 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. He finished second on the team in receiving touchdowns and fourth in catches and receiving yards.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's tight end Jeremiah Hasley talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hasley enters his final season with the Blue Devils four touchdowns behind the Duke all-time tight end touchdown record. He was also a Preseason All-ACC selection, the only Blue Devil to receive the honor.

With so much unknown in the Duke receiving room, Hasley could see a heavy target share, especially early in the season. The numbers speak to the red zone threat that he is, and he will now have as large a role in the offense as he has had since he got to Duke.

Hasley and Sheppard were two massive returns for Diaz and Co., and both will be potentially the two most important offensive players on the roster next season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande | No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed | No. 6 LB Nick Morris Jr. | No. 5 S DaShawn Stone | No. 4 WR Jared Richardson