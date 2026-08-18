Ranking Top 3 Players Duke Will Face in Non-Conference Slate

We have spent a ton of time this summer talking about Duke basketball's upcoming non-conference slate for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

The Blue Devils will face arguably the toughest non-con schedule of any team in the sport next season, something that Duke fans are getting accustomed to under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, all great teams have great players leading the charge. Let's go over the top three players Duke will face in the non-conference.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) shoots against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Silas Demary Jr. - UConn

I debated between Silas Demary Jr. and Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic for the third spot here, but the sheer impact I expect Demary to have for the Huskies pushes him into the list.

With Alex Karaban now in the NBA and Solo Ball out for the season, Demary will be absolutely crucial to the Huskies' success. With his elite perimeter defense, toughness, knack for finishing at the basket, and high IQ, Demary could legitimately be the best point guard in college hoops next season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025-26, Demary averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals a night on 44.6% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three on 2.3 attempts per game. The 6'4" guard led the Big East in assists last season with 229 and boasted a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Demary will be a nightmare for John Blackwell to deal with offensively, assuming that is the primary matchup. If Demary can become a more consistent scorer, he will be an elite player in 2026-27.

The Blue Devils face UConn on Nov. 25 in Las Vegas.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts after the game during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Jeremy Fears Jr. - Michigan State

Jeremy Fears Jr. might be the best player in all of college basketball heading into the year. The All-American led the nation in assists per game in 2025-26 with 9.4 while averaging 15.2 points per game as well.

Fears took maybe a bit more time to announce his return to East Lansing than a lot of MSU fans were expecting, as he tested the NBA Draft waters before ultimately deciding to return to school. What's so interesting about this Michigan State team is that I'm not sure there's another top-25-level team as dependent on one player as MSU is on Fears.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots falling backwards as Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) defends during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He's a great scorer and a sensational passer, but taking away one of those abilities will be key to Duke taking Sparty down. The Blue Devils defeated Michigan State 66-60 last season in East Lansing. In that game, Fears dished 13 assists, but tallied just six points on 0-of-10 shooting from the floor.

MSU will probably be a top-10 team heading into the season and will be the first heavyweight bout for Duke in the non-conference. Scheyer and Tom Izzo will face off in Chicago on Nov. 10.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Thomas Haugh - Florida

Duke will face the two likely best players in the sport heading into the season. I've got Fears at No. 2 and Florida's Thomas Haugh at No. 1. Haugh could've been a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but could reportedly be making around $10 million to suit up for the Gators next season.

Haugh impacts the game in so many ways on both ends of the floor. Last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks a night on 46.0% shooting from the field and 32.6% from the perimeter on 5.2 attempts per game.

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots a three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'9" forward can be impactful in any area of the court and, despite the Gators boasting what is probably the best roster in college basketball, will be the team's best player in most games this season.

Haugh went for 24 points and six boards when Florida came to Cameron Indoor Stadium last season, resulting in a 67-66 win for Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The two powerhouses will meet for a rematch in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 1, this time at Exactech Arena in Gainesville.