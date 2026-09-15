Duke Basketball Buzzing With Latest Top Recruiting Updates

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made some moves lately with several top recruits.

The Blue Devils have sent out offers and scheduled official visits with some top prospects in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. Scheyer and Co. continue to make moves as they look to build another elite high school recruiting class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke in Attendance To See 2027 5-Star Big Man Lewis Uvwo

It was reported on Monday that Duke was at Prolific Prep to see 5-star 2027 big man Lewis Uvwo. The 6'11" big man is widely regarded as the top center in the 2027 recruiting class.

Uvwo is the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 center in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Duke offered him in early July, but he has not set a visit yet. Uvwo has recently taken official visits to Baylor, California, and Kentucky, and will visit Providence this weekend.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I am a huge fan of Uvwo as a prospect, and I think the Duke program should prioritize him. In the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer with Nightrydas, Uvwo averaged 11.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and six blocks per game across seven appearances. Yes, 42 blocks in seven games.

The Nigeria native has a 7'7" wingspan, has only been playing basketball for a couple of years, and has already displayed a high long-term ceiling with his shot-blocking, rebounding, and pick-and-roll prowess.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba is the only true center in Duke's rotation this season. He was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so there's a real chance that he'll depart from the NBA following his junior campaign. The Blue Devils also have 2026 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer on the roster, but bringing in a potential long-term gem like Uvwo could be very enticing.

At Prolific Prep, Duke was also checking out 2029 prospect Draydne McDaniel. The 6'7" small forward currently holds offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arizona State.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 5-Star AJ Williams Includes Duke in Top 10 Schools

Uvwo wasn't the only potential Duke target to make headlines on Monday, as 2027 5-star wing AJ Williams cut his list down to 10 schools, including Duke. In addition to Duke, Williams' list includes Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, BYU, Auburn, and Illinois.

Williams is currently rated as the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite. The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) product was previously the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, but reclassified into 2027 in August.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Williams' situation differs from Marcus Spears Jr.'s, the previous No. 1 overall 2027 recruit who reclassified to 2026 and committed to Texas. Spears must spend two years in college basketball, whereas Williams will still be eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft.

I think there's a real case to be made for Williams as the No. 1 player in the 2027 class. He moved up to the 17U group on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer and was dominant. With Team CP3 at Peach Jam, Williams averaged 23 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 44.4% shooting from the field in five appearances.

Duke has been linked to Williams for a while, so it wasn't surprising to see the Blue Devils make his top 10.