Duke Basketball Buzzing With Latest Top Recruiting Updates
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made some moves lately with several top recruits.
The Blue Devils have sent out offers and scheduled official visits with some top prospects in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. Scheyer and Co. continue to make moves as they look to build another elite high school recruiting class.
Duke in Attendance To See 2027 5-Star Big Man Lewis Uvwo
It was reported on Monday that Duke was at Prolific Prep to see 5-star 2027 big man Lewis Uvwo. The 6'11" big man is widely regarded as the top center in the 2027 recruiting class.
Uvwo is the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 center in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Duke offered him in early July, but he has not set a visit yet. Uvwo has recently taken official visits to Baylor, California, and Kentucky, and will visit Providence this weekend.
I am a huge fan of Uvwo as a prospect, and I think the Duke program should prioritize him. In the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer with Nightrydas, Uvwo averaged 11.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and six blocks per game across seven appearances. Yes, 42 blocks in seven games.
The Nigeria native has a 7'7" wingspan, has only been playing basketball for a couple of years, and has already displayed a high long-term ceiling with his shot-blocking, rebounding, and pick-and-roll prowess.
Patrick Ngongba is the only true center in Duke's rotation this season. He was a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so there's a real chance that he'll depart from the NBA following his junior campaign. The Blue Devils also have 2026 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer on the roster, but bringing in a potential long-term gem like Uvwo could be very enticing.
At Prolific Prep, Duke was also checking out 2029 prospect Draydne McDaniel. The 6'7" small forward currently holds offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arizona State.
2027 5-Star AJ Williams Includes Duke in Top 10 Schools
Uvwo wasn't the only potential Duke target to make headlines on Monday, as 2027 5-star wing AJ Williams cut his list down to 10 schools, including Duke. In addition to Duke, Williams' list includes Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, BYU, Auburn, and Illinois.
Williams is currently rated as the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite. The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) product was previously the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, but reclassified into 2027 in August.
However, Williams' situation differs from Marcus Spears Jr.'s, the previous No. 1 overall 2027 recruit who reclassified to 2026 and committed to Texas. Spears must spend two years in college basketball, whereas Williams will still be eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft.
I think there's a real case to be made for Williams as the No. 1 player in the 2027 class. He moved up to the 17U group on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer and was dominant. With Team CP3 at Peach Jam, Williams averaged 23 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 44.4% shooting from the field in five appearances.
Duke has been linked to Williams for a while, so it wasn't surprising to see the Blue Devils make his top 10.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine