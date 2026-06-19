Top 3 Games on Duke Basketball's Non-Conference Slate

Head coach Jon Scheyer will once again put his guys through one of the most difficult non-conference schedules of any team in college basketball.

With how the Blue Devils' non-con slate is currently set, they will take on three of last season's Final Four participants, including both that competed in the National Championship, along with three more high-major opponents and Gonzaga.

Duke has three or four opportunities to be a part of the best college basketball game of the entire season, making ranking the top three pretty difficult. Let's break down why these are the top three games on the Blue Devils' non-con schedule in 2026-27.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

3. vs. UConn

Duke will take on UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, although Huskies head man Dan Hurley recently suggested the two powerhouses should clash on the South Lawn of the White House, where UFC Freedom 250 just took place.

Nonetheless, this matchup will feature two heavyweight national title contenders. UConn will have one of the best backcourts in college basketball with Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins both returning to Storrs. Former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia also committed to UConn via the portal this offseason.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) controls the ball against Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Above all, this is a prime opportunity for Duke to get revenge on UConn, which ended Scheyer and Co.'s season in the 2026 Elite Eight. Duke fans all know how that went down, and now Duke can get back at Hurley and the Huskies.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood directs players during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

2. vs. Illinois

Duke agreed to a home-and-home series with Illinois in May, and it will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 17, 2026. Similar to UConn, the Fighting Illini are coming off a Final Four appearance and will be one of the top three to five teams entering the 2026-27 campaign.

Star guard Andrej Stojakovic, forward David Mirkovic, and both Ivisic brothers are back with Illinois next season. Brad Underwood also landed Providence transfer guard Stefan Vaaks, a 6'7" guard who averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists a night last year with the Friars, and 5-star guard Quentin Coleman.

Marquee non-conference bouts in true college basketball environments are as good as it gets, and atmospheres don't get much better than Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots during second half of NCAA March Madness opening round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. Florida won 114-55.[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. at Florida

Duke welcomed Florida to Cameron Indoor Stadium last season as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and the Gators will return the favor this time around. The Blue Devils will head to Exactech Arena on Dec. 1 for a second straight contest against Florida.

Now, not only will this be another elite fan environment in Gainesville, but there's a real chance Duke and Florida are the top two teams in the country heading into this game.

Todd Golden's entire starting five will be returners next season, headlined by the best frontcourt in college basketball with Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, and Thomas Haugh. The trio combined for 43.1 points, 24.8 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks a game last season.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots a lay up as Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Florida is also returning guard Boogie Fland, and Denzel Aberdeen is hoping to receive a waiver to play in 2026-27. Aberdeen was a key part of the Gators' 2025 National Championship squad.