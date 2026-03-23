Rick Pitino Hopes to Get Revenge on Duke After Infamous 1992 Christian Laettner Shot

Rick Pitino has one grudge he can’t seem to let go of after five-plus decades of coaching in college basketball. He just can’t shake the 1992 Elite Eight game between Duke and Kentucky when he was coaching the Wildcats. Notably, this game ended on “The Shot” by Blue Devil Christian Laettner.

This buzzer beating basket gave Duke the win to go to the Final Four, and this game is often referred to as one of the greatest in college basketball history. Pitino happened to be on the losing side of that history.

For 34 years now, Pitino’s been dreaming of revenge against Duke for causing him and Kentucky heartbreak during the ‘92 tournament. That wish could possibly come true this upcoming weekend as his St. John’s squad is set to face Duke in the Sweet 16.

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It helps that the Red Storm are coming off of an iconic buzzer beater in their own right on Sunday as Dylan Darling threw up a layup in the final second to beat Kansas 67–65 to advance in the tournament. This gives Pitino and the Red Storm the confidence to maybe replicate the thrilling moment next weekend against the Blue Devils. Here’s what Pitino had to say.

“I’ve been on winning at the buzzer and losing at the buzzer,” Pitino said. “... You win some, you lose some. But, I’m hoping we can get Duke at the buzzer next to make up for that Christian Laettner shot.”

"I'm hoping we can get Duke at the buzzer next."



Rick Pitino is looking for revenge against Duke in the Sweet 16 for what happened in 1992. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BVk7yGCmrp — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 23, 2026

Pitino also shared how he was recently triggered by the Laettner shot when watching Hulu’s hit show Paradise. He’d been recommended by staff members to tune in to the show, and, much to his displeasure, he saw a character in the show discuss Laettner’s historic shot in the first episode. Pitino felt like he couldn’t escape this low moment in his coaching career, even when he wanted to watch a show for enjoyment.

Beating Duke in the Sweet 16 would definitely give Pitino satisfaction. He obviously wants his team to win the tournament, but if it means knocking off championship favorite Duke in the process, that’s just the cherry on top. Grab your popcorn for this matchup, folks.

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated