Who Will Follow Boozer as Duke's 2027 NBA Draft Headliner

The Duke basketball program is historically one of the most prominent at getting its elite young talent to the NBA quickly.

2026 ACC and National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer became the newest top draft choice out of Durham, as the 6'9" forward was selected third overall in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over the years, the Blue Devils have seen a significant number of their players taken high in the draft. Since 2014, Duke has had at least one of its former players selected in the top three of the NBA Draft in consecutive years six times. Only eight other programs have earned that streak at least once since 1955.

Even before Jon Scheyer took over, Duke was one of the marquee programs for top high school talent. In turn, many of them became high selections in the draft. However, the program is in a unique spot heading into the 2026-27 season, as none of its players are entering the year as big-time NBA prospects.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke Doesn't Have a Definitive 'NBA Talent' on Its Roster

Cameron Boozer, Cooper Flagg, Paolo Banchero, Marvin Bagley III. These are just a few examples over the past few years of freshman stars who led the Blue Devils in their respective lone years with the program. Duke doesn't really have that bona fide NBA talent on its roster next season.

Ironically, Scheyer and Co. are bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class, but the 2026 class is viewed as much more of a developmental, long-term group, rather than a slew of talents who can be the focal point of a championship-caliber team right away.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, in a bit of an odd scenario for Duke, it doesn't have any prospects that will enter the college basketball season as top-tier NBA prospects. However, it does have some as projected first-round picks and others who have the potential to skyrocket up boards throughout the year.

Who will be Duke's draft headliner in 2027?

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr Has Most Potential To Be Duke's Next Draft Headliner

There are certainly players on Duke's roster with higher ceilings than sophomore Dame Sarr, and some of them may have higher 2027 draft stock right now. However, Sarr has the most room to grow, and in a weak 2027 draft, he can shoot up boards.

Sarr was a consistent starter as a rookie at Duke due to his elite defensive versatility and capabilities. As a lengthy 6'8" wing, Sarr could guard multiple positions and adapted to the physicality of the college game well throughout his first year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But what will raise his stock significantly is if he can prove to be a consistent volume three-point shooter.

Sarr came into college basketball regarded as one of the best outside shooters in the 2025 recruiting class, but averaged just 6.4 points on 32.3% shooting from the perimeter on 3.5 attempts as a freshman in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The defensive prowess is already there, but if he can develop a consistent three-point shot at decent volume, Sarr can jump into lottery discussions as the NBA Draft nears.

Some Blue Devils may have higher 2027 draft projections right now, but if Sarr can knock down the three at a consistent clip next season, which I think he will, he will become an elite NBA 3-and-D prospect with the length and defense already there.