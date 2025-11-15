Blue Devil Country

Duke's Defense Weakened Ahead of Virginia Matchup

The latest availability report revealed which key pieces of the Duke defense will miss Saturday's game.

Logan Brown

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's game between Duke and Virginia is about as "must-win" as it gets. The Blue Devils still need another win to qualify for a bowl game, while both teams remain in the thick of a chaotic race for the ACC.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz's team is coming off a dreadful 37-34 loss at UConn, in which the Blue Devils turned the ball over three times with quarterback Darian Mensah. A pair of interceptions and a game-ending fumble on Duke's final drive spelled disaster and sank Duke to 5-4 on the season.

Virginia didn't have a great week either, suffering its first conference loss to Wake Forest after losing its starting quarterback early on.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

That means there are five one-loss teams in the ACC fighting for spots in the ACC title game. The Blue Devils have not captured the conference crown since 1989, and even with four losses, they might have the best shot among the group to make it to Charlotte.

For the most part, Duke has avoided costly injuries this season. Still, with four losses, that would mean any injury poses a serious threat and puts Duke's chances in any game in jeopardy, especially on defense.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The mandatory ACC availability report for this Saturday's game revealed some key defenders for the Blue Devils who will be missing against Virginia. With how much the defense has already struggled this season, it's reasonable to question how big an impact the injuries will make.

Injury Statuses for Duke and Virginia

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils had a couple of names pop up on the injury report this week. The big one, although not unexpected, is safety Terry Moore, who has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL in Duke's bowl game in January.

Linebacker Kendall Johnson reappeared on the injury report after not playing last weekend against the Huskies. Johnson was a game-time decision against Georgia Tech, but did ultimately play. However, he was limited to just 26 snaps, and then just 11 snaps the following week at Clemson.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the run by Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Since Duke's game against UConn was a non-conference game, the Blue Devils were not required to submit an availability report, but Johnson didn't play in the game. Freshman linebacker Elliott Schaper was ruled out for the season after suffering an injury against Clemson, leaving the depth of the position in question.

Tre Freeman has been the rock of the defense as an inside linebacker alongside Luke Mergott. Jaiden Francois has been Duke's shifty outside linebacker, bouncing between the edge and the slot depending on the formation. Behind that core three, there isn't much reliable support ready to step up.

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The other big injury is Moussa Kane, whose role had grown recently. Kane stepped up against Clemson when corner Kimari Robinson was out, and he played fairly well, recording a sack and holding his own in coverage.

Kane played just 19 snaps against UConn after leaving with an injury. The secondary has already struggled, lately in particular. The Blue Devils have allowed 269.1 passing yards per game this season. UConn's Joe Fagnano and Clemson's Cade Klubnik both topped 300 yards passing during Duke's two-game road trip.

Nov 25, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) and Duke Blue Devils cornerback Moussa Kane (22) celebrate during the second half of the game against Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Any piece missing from Duke's already poor defense provides a leg up for the opposition. However, how Virginia can respond is still in question.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris remains in concussion protocol, but coach Tony Elliott expressed optimism this week that Morris could suit up for Saturday's game. Right now, Morris is listed as probable on the availability report, and his status will likely remain up in the air until close to kickoff.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.