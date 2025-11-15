Duke's Defense Weakened Ahead of Virginia Matchup
Saturday's game between Duke and Virginia is about as "must-win" as it gets. The Blue Devils still need another win to qualify for a bowl game, while both teams remain in the thick of a chaotic race for the ACC.
Manny Diaz's team is coming off a dreadful 37-34 loss at UConn, in which the Blue Devils turned the ball over three times with quarterback Darian Mensah. A pair of interceptions and a game-ending fumble on Duke's final drive spelled disaster and sank Duke to 5-4 on the season.
Virginia didn't have a great week either, suffering its first conference loss to Wake Forest after losing its starting quarterback early on.
That means there are five one-loss teams in the ACC fighting for spots in the ACC title game. The Blue Devils have not captured the conference crown since 1989, and even with four losses, they might have the best shot among the group to make it to Charlotte.
For the most part, Duke has avoided costly injuries this season. Still, with four losses, that would mean any injury poses a serious threat and puts Duke's chances in any game in jeopardy, especially on defense.
The mandatory ACC availability report for this Saturday's game revealed some key defenders for the Blue Devils who will be missing against Virginia. With how much the defense has already struggled this season, it's reasonable to question how big an impact the injuries will make.
Injury Statuses for Duke and Virginia
The Blue Devils had a couple of names pop up on the injury report this week. The big one, although not unexpected, is safety Terry Moore, who has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL in Duke's bowl game in January.
Linebacker Kendall Johnson reappeared on the injury report after not playing last weekend against the Huskies. Johnson was a game-time decision against Georgia Tech, but did ultimately play. However, he was limited to just 26 snaps, and then just 11 snaps the following week at Clemson.
Since Duke's game against UConn was a non-conference game, the Blue Devils were not required to submit an availability report, but Johnson didn't play in the game. Freshman linebacker Elliott Schaper was ruled out for the season after suffering an injury against Clemson, leaving the depth of the position in question.
Tre Freeman has been the rock of the defense as an inside linebacker alongside Luke Mergott. Jaiden Francois has been Duke's shifty outside linebacker, bouncing between the edge and the slot depending on the formation. Behind that core three, there isn't much reliable support ready to step up.
The other big injury is Moussa Kane, whose role had grown recently. Kane stepped up against Clemson when corner Kimari Robinson was out, and he played fairly well, recording a sack and holding his own in coverage.
Kane played just 19 snaps against UConn after leaving with an injury. The secondary has already struggled, lately in particular. The Blue Devils have allowed 269.1 passing yards per game this season. UConn's Joe Fagnano and Clemson's Cade Klubnik both topped 300 yards passing during Duke's two-game road trip.
Any piece missing from Duke's already poor defense provides a leg up for the opposition. However, how Virginia can respond is still in question.
Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris remains in concussion protocol, but coach Tony Elliott expressed optimism this week that Morris could suit up for Saturday's game. Right now, Morris is listed as probable on the availability report, and his status will likely remain up in the air until close to kickoff.
