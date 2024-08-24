Blue Devil Country

New Duke Football Commit Puts Defender in Spin Cycle

Future Duke football running back Nate Sheppard packs a serious punch.

Matt Giles

Duke football recruiting commit Nate Sheppard
Duke football recruiting commit Nate Sheppard / Stan Carpenter/ The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Mandeville High School (La.) senior Nate Sheppard announced his commitment to first-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff on Friday afternoon.

Hours later, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, a three-star who ranks No. 797 overall and No. 61 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, provided an impressive preview of what he looks to do as a Blue Devil next year and beyond.

In Friday night's home scrimmage against Jesuit High School of New Orleans, Sheppard turned only seven carries into 122 yards and a pair of scores. Per Gridiron Football's Jace LeJeune, the younger brother of Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard "had a third touchdown run when he trucked a Jesuit defender, but that was called back due to a holding penalty."

While all of the above highlights are attractive to Duke football eyes, the following touchdown dash, in which Sheppard sends the last hapless defender into a mid-air spin, undoubtedly stands out from the rest due to the next-level force he employs on the play:

Last season, Sheppard totaled 1,816 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, and a combined 36 TDs across 13 games, including a deep playoff run. He averaged one score per eight touches.

Nate Sheppard pledged allegiance to the Blue Devils over Pitt, Northwestern, Cal, Ole Miss, Tulane, and others.

Diaz & Co. currently boast 24 verbal commits on the 2025 trail — all of the composite three-star variety — and rank No. 44 in the country for the cycle, above all three of their in-state ACC neighbors in UNC, NC State, and Wake Forest.

More Duke Blue Devils News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football