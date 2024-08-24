New Duke Football Commit Puts Defender in Spin Cycle
Mandeville High School (La.) senior Nate Sheppard announced his commitment to first-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff on Friday afternoon.
Hours later, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, a three-star who ranks No. 797 overall and No. 61 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, provided an impressive preview of what he looks to do as a Blue Devil next year and beyond.
In Friday night's home scrimmage against Jesuit High School of New Orleans, Sheppard turned only seven carries into 122 yards and a pair of scores. Per Gridiron Football's Jace LeJeune, the younger brother of Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard "had a third touchdown run when he trucked a Jesuit defender, but that was called back due to a holding penalty."
While all of the above highlights are attractive to Duke football eyes, the following touchdown dash, in which Sheppard sends the last hapless defender into a mid-air spin, undoubtedly stands out from the rest due to the next-level force he employs on the play:
Last season, Sheppard totaled 1,816 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, and a combined 36 TDs across 13 games, including a deep playoff run. He averaged one score per eight touches.
Nate Sheppard pledged allegiance to the Blue Devils over Pitt, Northwestern, Cal, Ole Miss, Tulane, and others.
Diaz & Co. currently boast 24 verbal commits on the 2025 trail — all of the composite three-star variety — and rank No. 44 in the country for the cycle, above all three of their in-state ACC neighbors in UNC, NC State, and Wake Forest.