Dutch Duke Basketball Target Adds to Official Visit Slate

The Duke basketball staff is one of only three on tap to host heralded forward Dwayne Aristode in the next few weeks.

For some reason, it went under the radar at the time. But in early June, Brewster Academy (N.H.) forward Dwayne Aristode, No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, revealed on social media that the Duke basketball program was officially on his offer sheet.

The Duke basketball offer is no surprise, as Jon Scheyer and his gang began eyeing the 6-foot-8, 205-pound five-star not long after the Dutch sharpshooter arrived at Brewster from the Netherlands last summer.

Aristode recently locked in official visits with the Blue Devils, Sept. 20-22, and Michigan State, Aug. 29-31. And on Friday, he informed multiple outlets that he's added an official visit to Southern Cal for Sept. 18-20.

So, it appears he'll be flying from Los Angeles to RDU on Sept. 20.

Although Dwayne Aristode hasn't named finalists, it feels safe to assume that Duke, Michigan State, and Southern Cal are among the contenders. The same goes for Arizona and Wake Forest, as they each hosted him as a junior.

According to ZAGSBLOG, some of Aristode's suitors have pushed for him to reclassify and enter the college ranks this year. After all, he's already 18 years old, four months older than Duke basketball freshman forward Cooper Flagg.

However, Aristode intends to remain in the 2025 class.

Thus far, Scheyer and his cohorts haven't landed any current high school seniors. That said, only a few of the 14 talents who received a Blue Devil offer have eliminated Duke from contention.

