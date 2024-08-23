Dutch Duke Basketball Target Adds to Official Visit Slate

2025 4⭐️ Dwayne Aristode told @LeagueRDY he will take the following visits this fall:



August 29th-31st: Michigan State

September 18th-20th: USC

September 20th-22nd: Duke



Aristode has taken visits to Arizona and Wake Forest so far. #22 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/YcN5XjPZN7