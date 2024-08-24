Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball May Be Losing Steam for Five-Star Forward

Duke basketball didn't host Jalen Haralson last year, and it doesn't look as though the Blue Devils will get a chance this year either.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Jalen Haralson
Duke basketball recruiting target Jalen Haralson / Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Longtime Duke basketball target and La Lumiere School (Ind.) senior Jalen Haralson has locked in six official visits for the fall semester. Not one of those trips is to Durham.

Haralson, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer back in June 2023, will travel to Indiana next weekend, Notre Dame on Sept. 7, Michigan State on Sept. 14, Missouri on Sept. 21, Purdue on Sept. 28, and Kansas on Oct. 19.

Granted, Haralson has led a relatively quiet recruitment. And he included the Blue Devils among the top nine he revealed in March, along with the six schools above plus Auburn and Gonzaga.

Moreover, as recently as early July, he noted plans to check out Duke in person.

"They're really interested," Jalen Haralson said about the Blue Devils during his chat with ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance at the time. "They hit me up a lot, and the whole staff is recruiting me. So, I feel like they are one of the most involved schools in my top nine...I'm one of the first players in the 2025 class [Jon Scheyer] offered. So, that's special."

Nevertheless, the absence of a scheduled visit seems telling at what appears to be the homestretch in the race.

More Duke Basketball News

Published
