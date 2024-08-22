More Details Emerge for Duke Basketball Clash Against Kentucky
The State Farm Champions Classic bout between the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad and fellow blueblood Kentucky will tip off in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 12. It will follow the 6:30 p.m. showdown between the other two annual participants, Michigan State and Kansas.
ALSO READ: Breakout Duke Target Cancels One Visit, Rules Out Two More
Tickets go on sale in late September, but fans can sign up now for pre-sale to secure first access.
Duke is 11-12 in its all-time series with Kentucky. However, the Blue Devils have emerged victorious in each of the past two meetings.
The storied programs last met on Nov. 9, 2021, a 79-71 Blue Devil win at the Champions Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden. That game marked the last meeting between now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski and Kentucky's John Calipari, now entering his first season at Arkansas.
At the Champions Classic alone, Duke is 3-1 versus Kentucky. The Blue Devils' 8-5 overall record at the event is tied with Kansas for the best mark. Kentucky and Michigan State are both 5-8.
Jon Scheyer, boasting a 1-1 record at the Champions Classic, has not faced the Wildcats since succeeding Coach K in 2022. Likewise, Mark Pope, entering his first season at the helm in Lexington, has never squared off against the Blue Devils as a head coach.