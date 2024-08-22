Blue Devil Country

More Details Emerge for Duke Basketball Clash Against Kentucky

Duke basketball and Kentucky will be the Champions Classic nightcap.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The State Farm Champions Classic bout between the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad and fellow blueblood Kentucky will tip off in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 12. It will follow the 6:30 p.m. showdown between the other two annual participants, Michigan State and Kansas.

ALSO READ: Breakout Duke Target Cancels One Visit, Rules Out Two More

Tickets go on sale in late September, but fans can sign up now for pre-sale to secure first access.

Duke is 11-12 in its all-time series with Kentucky. However, the Blue Devils have emerged victorious in each of the past two meetings.

The storied programs last met on Nov. 9, 2021, a 79-71 Blue Devil win at the Champions Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden. That game marked the last meeting between now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski and Kentucky's John Calipari, now entering his first season at Arkansas.

At the Champions Classic alone, Duke is 3-1 versus Kentucky. The Blue Devils' 8-5 overall record at the event is tied with Kansas for the best mark. Kentucky and Michigan State are both 5-8.

Jon Scheyer, boasting a 1-1 record at the Champions Classic, has not faced the Wildcats since succeeding Coach K in 2022. Likewise, Mark Pope, entering his first season at the helm in Lexington, has never squared off against the Blue Devils as a head coach.

More Duke Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball