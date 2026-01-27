Former Duke Forward Returns to NBA with Clippers' G League Affiliate

In a notable development for one of the NBA’s former high-profile prospects, Cam Reddish is back in the United States and gearing up for a potential NBA comeback through the developmental league. The San Diego Clippers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers, officially acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Austin Spurs in a trade announced recently.

From Lottery Pick to G League

This move brings the former lottery pick – selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke back into the Clippers’ organization.

Reddish’s journey has been anything but straightforward since his college days back at Cameron Indoor, where he averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Blue Devils. He was known for his pedigree and reputation as a sharpshooter while being compared to elite defenders for his two-way play, he entered the league with high expectations but severely struggled with consistency across several teams.

The Bounce: Hawks, Knicks, Blazers, Lakers

During his first two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish appeared in 118 games and averaged 11.1 points along with 3.4 rebounds per contest. He was subsequently traded to the New York Knicks, later moved to the Portland Trail Blazers, and eventually wrapped up his most recent NBA stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite all the team-hopping and frequent changes of scenery, Reddish’s career trajectory has largely been viewed as a major disappointment, given the immense potential he was once projected to bring to the NBA.

Unable to secure a new NBA deal, Reddish took his talents overseas, signing with BC Siauliai of the Lithuanian Basketball League in September 2025. He only lasted four months until December when he parted ways with them by mutual agreement for personal reasons and returned to the U.S.

“Just wanted a chance to really just play and enjoy playing basketball again,” Reddish said in a Q&A session with BC Siaulial. “I’ve played all over the place, all over the country. I haven’t ever really played overseas. But I was just looking for a change, you know what I mean? Something different.”

In Lithuania, Reddish averaged 14.7 points to go along with 3.8 rebounds in just nine league appearances.

Why the Clippers G League Makes Sense Now

This could be a smart move from Reddish, with the Clippers having the ability to call him up for a two-way contract or showcase stint if he performs well in G League play. At only 26, there’s still time for a resurgence for the former lottery pick, especially in a system familiar with developing talent.

Fans and analysts have mixed reactions – some see it as a low-risk opportunity for a once highly-touted player to rebuild his career, while others reflect on the steep fall from McDonald’s All-American and Mr. Pennsylvania honors to the G League circuit.

“My daughter. Plain and simple,” he stated on what has been his biggest motivation as a professional.

