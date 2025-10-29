Blue Devil Country

Revisiting Duke’s Historic Matchups Against Clemson

The Blue Devils first met the Tigers 91 years ago, and now it's a pivotal game for both programs on Saturday.

Duke safety Brandon Feamster (30) tries to stop Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the 2nd quarter Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Clemson's Memorial Stadium. Clemson Duke Football
For the past decade, the ACC has been mostly dominated by the Clemson Tigers. With two national championships and eight ACC championships since 2015, the conference has run through the Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Even with a down year in 2025, Clemson is still a game that Duke has circled on the calendar as a measuring stick game within the conference.

Duke, sitting at 4-3, boasts one of the most prolific passing games in the country, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, and a defense capable of forcing turnovers against anyone. The Blue Devils should be able to walk into Clemson on Saturday confidently and find a win.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

However, past matchups have shown these games are never easy or simple. Let's take a look at how the Blue Devils and Tigers have matched up over the years.

Duke's History vs Clemson

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) scores near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during the fourth quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils and Tigers have a long history on the football field, first meeting back in 1934. Back then, both teams were part of the Southern Conference, which is now a conference at the FCS level.

Clemson currently owns the series advantage 17-37-1. The programs met for the very first time in Durham in 1934, with the Blue Devils triumphing, 20-6.

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

In fact, Duke won the first four matchups of the series, all of which were played in Durham. The fifth matchup of the series was the first to be played at Clemson and the Tigers won for the first time in a low-scoring 6-0 affair.

ACC Rivals

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney prepares to run on the field with his team before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In 1953, Clemson and Duke were two of seven teams to depart the Southern Conference to form the ACC we know today. Decades later as conference foes, the Tigers went on a run, winning eight straight against Duke from 1981 to 1988. Former Blue Devils coach Steve Spurrier broke the streak in 1989 with a 21-17 win.

Since 2000, the matchups have become less frequent, but the Blue Devils and Tigers have still battled 11 times. Of those games, Duke has emerged victorious just twice, both games coming in Durham.

Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) gains yards after a catch near Duke University safety Terry Moore (23) during the third quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Monday, Sept 4, 2023. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first of those wins was a shocker. In 2004, a Duke team that finished 2-9 upset the Tigers by rallying for 10 points in the final 1:21 of the game. Duke quarterback Mike Schneider found Ronnie Drummer for a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Moments later, an interception by Deonto McCormick set up a game-winning 53-yard field goal by Matt Brooks as time expired to win 16-13.

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) passes during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

After years of Clemson stomping through the conference, which included five blowout wins over Duke, the Blue Devils made a statement in their most recent matchup in 2023.

Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard ran for a 44-yard touchdown and the Blue Devils never looked back, upsetting No. 9 Clemson, 28-7. Under then-coach Mike Elko, it served as a notice that Clemson wasn't the clear-cut leader in the conference anymore, and Duke was on the rise.

Looking Forward to Saturday

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

That rise has continued as Duke has brought in talent, like Mensah, to contend with anyone in the country. The Blue Devils are fourth in the country in passing offense, averaging 319 yards per game.

Clemson has taken a step back this season, sitting at 3-4 and questioning which quarterback will start on Saturday. The Tigers seem optimistic that Cade Klubnik, who started against Duke in 2023, will be available this weekend.

Sep 4, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) talks with head coach Dabo Swinney during the fourth quarter of the season opening game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

If not, Christopher Vizzina would start in his place after throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to SMU last time out.

Playing in Death Valley has been a nightmare for Duke historically. The Blue Devils are 4-20-1 all-time when visiting Clemson and have not beat the Tigers on their field since 1980.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

This would be a big week for Manny Diaz to break the streak and get the road win to keep their slim ACC title hopes alive.

