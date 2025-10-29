Revisiting Duke’s Historic Matchups Against Clemson
For the past decade, the ACC has been mostly dominated by the Clemson Tigers. With two national championships and eight ACC championships since 2015, the conference has run through the Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney.
Even with a down year in 2025, Clemson is still a game that Duke has circled on the calendar as a measuring stick game within the conference.
Duke, sitting at 4-3, boasts one of the most prolific passing games in the country, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, and a defense capable of forcing turnovers against anyone. The Blue Devils should be able to walk into Clemson on Saturday confidently and find a win.
However, past matchups have shown these games are never easy or simple. Let's take a look at how the Blue Devils and Tigers have matched up over the years.
Duke's History vs Clemson
The Blue Devils and Tigers have a long history on the football field, first meeting back in 1934. Back then, both teams were part of the Southern Conference, which is now a conference at the FCS level.
Clemson currently owns the series advantage 17-37-1. The programs met for the very first time in Durham in 1934, with the Blue Devils triumphing, 20-6.
In fact, Duke won the first four matchups of the series, all of which were played in Durham. The fifth matchup of the series was the first to be played at Clemson and the Tigers won for the first time in a low-scoring 6-0 affair.
ACC Rivals
In 1953, Clemson and Duke were two of seven teams to depart the Southern Conference to form the ACC we know today. Decades later as conference foes, the Tigers went on a run, winning eight straight against Duke from 1981 to 1988. Former Blue Devils coach Steve Spurrier broke the streak in 1989 with a 21-17 win.
Since 2000, the matchups have become less frequent, but the Blue Devils and Tigers have still battled 11 times. Of those games, Duke has emerged victorious just twice, both games coming in Durham.
The first of those wins was a shocker. In 2004, a Duke team that finished 2-9 upset the Tigers by rallying for 10 points in the final 1:21 of the game. Duke quarterback Mike Schneider found Ronnie Drummer for a 4-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Moments later, an interception by Deonto McCormick set up a game-winning 53-yard field goal by Matt Brooks as time expired to win 16-13.
After years of Clemson stomping through the conference, which included five blowout wins over Duke, the Blue Devils made a statement in their most recent matchup in 2023.
Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard ran for a 44-yard touchdown and the Blue Devils never looked back, upsetting No. 9 Clemson, 28-7. Under then-coach Mike Elko, it served as a notice that Clemson wasn't the clear-cut leader in the conference anymore, and Duke was on the rise.
Looking Forward to Saturday
That rise has continued as Duke has brought in talent, like Mensah, to contend with anyone in the country. The Blue Devils are fourth in the country in passing offense, averaging 319 yards per game.
Clemson has taken a step back this season, sitting at 3-4 and questioning which quarterback will start on Saturday. The Tigers seem optimistic that Cade Klubnik, who started against Duke in 2023, will be available this weekend.
If not, Christopher Vizzina would start in his place after throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to SMU last time out.
Playing in Death Valley has been a nightmare for Duke historically. The Blue Devils are 4-20-1 all-time when visiting Clemson and have not beat the Tigers on their field since 1980.
This would be a big week for Manny Diaz to break the streak and get the road win to keep their slim ACC title hopes alive.
