Three Storylines to Watch for Duke vs Clemson
Duke faces a must-win situation this weekend in a place that historically they haven't been able to win. The Blue Devils will meet an underperforming Clemson squad in Death Valley on Saturday, where Manny Diaz will look to secure Duke's first win there since 1980.
Despite Clemson's 3-4 record, they are a team filled with experience and NFL prospects at several positions. The Tigers' defense is an interesting match for the Duke offense, which has evolved into an air raid attack lately.
Darian Mensah leads that attack by holding the top spot in the ACC in passing yards (2,211), passing yards per game (315.9), passing touchdowns (17) and pass efficiency (165.8).
Defensively, Duke can get after the quarterback with Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr., who leads the team with 6.5 sacks this season. They've also forced 2.1 turnovers per game, which ranks eighth in FBS.
The quarterback situation for Clemson is one thing to monitor this week, but Duke has several battles to win this week to take down the ACC's best over the past decade. Here are some storylines to watch play out on Saturday.
1) How does Duke game plan for Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina?
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik missed a start for the first time in his career two weeks ago against SMU due to an ankle injury. After their bye week, the Tigers are projecting some confidence that he could return this week, but they are keeping their cards close to the vest.
If Klubnik plays, he is one of the best passers the Blue Devils have seen this season. He's thrown for 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and would provide an ability to extend plays with his legs if his ankle holds up.
If he doesn't play, Christopher Vizzina would be in line for another start after showing some promise in a loss to SMU. He threw the ball 42 times in that game, tossing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. He can hurt the Blue Devils downfield with his arm, but the sophomore would be tested by Duke's front seven.
Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke saw his defense run out of gas late against Georgia Tech, surrendering big runs to help the Yellow Jackets ice the game after playing really well for three quarters. Clemson relies more on the passing game than Georgia Tech, so their styles aren't the same, but this could be a big week for Duke to send some blitzes.
Diaz has historically been aggressive calling defenses as well, so we could see more stunts up front and an extra linebacker or safety come down into the box to speed up the internal clock of whoever takes snaps for the Tigers.
The Blue Devils have played more young guys on defense lately due to injuries at various spots, but stopping the run is not as big a concern against Clemson, which averages 3.8 yards per carry. If Duke can send more guys to the backfield and force Clemson's offense to play faster, that could lead to more mistakes.
2) Can Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle establish the run early?
Nate Sheppard enjoyed breakout performances against Syracuse and California a few weeks back, but he and veteran Anderson Castle struggled to get going against the Yellow Jackets' defense.
That could be because Duke came out slinging the ball downfield and moving quickly and aggressively by air. That's not to say the Blue Devils couldn't do the same again this week with Mensah, but Clemson has more tools in the secondary to slow him down.
Clemson corner Avieon Terrell leads the team with seven pass deflections this season, as well as three punch-outs that forced fumbles. Safety Ricardo Jones also has three interceptions. The Tigers are good at setting up defenses to bait throws deep and outside the numbers, both of which Mensah often takes.
It might be wise to start this game on the ground with Sheppard and Castle, despite the challenges up front in Clemson's Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. The Tigers only allow 109.7 yards rushing per game, but Duke picks up 4.7 yards per carry.
Castle could get more carries thanks to his bruising nature, but both backs could find success running on the perimeter. If Duke can get back to running the ball with confidence, it will provide a way for the Blue Devils to close out the game with confidence if they need to burn the clock.
3) Can the Blue Devils create turnovers?
The short answer is yes, Duke has done a great job taking the ball away. The Blue Devils are top-10 in the country in takeaways per game, and Clemson has a propensity to give the ball away. They've thrown six interceptions and fumbled ten times, losing six of them.
Klubnik's veteran experience still allows for the occasional questionable decision, and Duke's secondary takes enough chances to capitalize on careless play. Without Bryant Wesco Jr. out wide for the Tigers, Diaz could lead his defense to bait Klubnik or Vizzina more often.
Anthony got hurt early against Georgia Tech and stayed in the game, but he wasn't much of a factor against their ground game. This week is a much better game script for him to follow and create pressure.
That combo of pass rush on the edges, disguises on the back end and Clemson's turnover issues this year could result in some extra possessions for the Blue Devils, which they desperately need in a game like this.
