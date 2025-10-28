Duke’s Top 3 Defensive Players for Clemson Clash
The Blue Devils got another week off to get ready for a big two-week road trip. That begins this week with a visit to Clemson, a team that has underperformed this season, but is always a threat to contend with the best in the ACC.
Manny Diaz's squad is coming off a troubling loss to Georgia Tech, where a few key mistakes on offense and special teams set them back. The Duke defense came to play, holding down a dangerous Yellow Jackets' offense for nearly three quarters.
However, the light finally burned out for the Duke defenders as Haynes King and the ground attack for Georgia Tech pulled away down the stretch to steal a win in Durham and remain unbeaten.
Now, the Blue Devils need to rebound this week against Dabo Swinney's Tigers, who also had the week off to rest and prepare. Duke will need more from its best defenders this week to win and stay alive in the ACC race. Here are three defenders who need to have a big week against Clemson.
DE Wesley Williams
Williams has been an animal for the Blue Devils off the edge and getting into opposing backfields. He has two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss this season, stopping plays in their tracks when runners try to get outside of him.
Clemson will do that this week on the ground. Whether it is Cade Klubnik or Christopher Vizzina, both are capable of extending plays with their legs or pulling a fast one on an overly eager edge rusher. Tigers running back Adam Randall is a power runner, but Clemson will still try to run stretch with him when they can.
Vincent Anthony Jr. is the more prominent edge rusher on national radars, so Clemson might attack Williams more. Williams is part of a defense allowing just 3.6 yards per carry, and he is a big reason for that. Watch him this week if Clemson tries to move the pocket or get Duke's linebackers in space with stretch runs on the ground.
LB Jaiden Francois
Duke has a number of linebackers they can count on, but Francois is one of the more experienced players in the room. With previous stops at UCF and Utah State, he shouldn't be fooled by some of the tricks he'll get from Klubnik, should he play.
However, an area Francois has struggled this season is in pass coverage. On 15 targets where he was the primary defender, opposing pass-catchers have made 13 catches. Francois will bounce from inside to outside and line up in zone disguised as man, but this week, there won't be much hiding.
Clemson throws a lot of short passes over the middle to try and give their receivers room to run after the catch. Francois has made 38 tackles this season and is second among Duke linebackers in snaps, but he's also missed a few tackles as well. This will be a big week against an offense equipped to expose his weaknesses.
S Caleb Weaver
Weaver has somehow been overlooked this season on the Duke defense. That could be because the Duke secondary has been burned at times, but Weaver has played with his nose close to the line of scrimmage lately.
The Sam Houston State transfer has done a great job filling in for Terry Moore, leading the team with 50 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. He most recently made 10 tackles against Georgia Tech, two of which came for a loss.
Weaver played in the box more than usual against the Yellow Jackets, likely to slow down their ground game. He will probably revert to more snaps at free safety against Clemson.
He will be challenged by Antonio Williams this week, who takes advantage of the field side on chunk plays through the air. Clemson lost top receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for the season against SMU, so Williams will receive plenty of targets.
Weaver has been great in coverage this season, but two weeks removed from facing an air attack, it will be important to see how he performs early in the game.
