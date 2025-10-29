3 Duke Offensive Players to Watch Against Clemson
Duke is fresh off a bye to open up a tough two-week road trip. This week, they will head to Clemson before traveling to UConn the following week.
The Blue Devils have not won in Death Valley since 1980, and Manny Diaz will be looking to end the drought behind his high-powered offense.
Darian Mensah has excelled for the Blue Devils after transferring over from Tulane. He's guided a scoring unit averaging 463.3 yards per game (18th in FBS) and 33.9 points per game (38th). Mensah has 2,211 passing yards this season with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer will be tasked with forming a creative game plan to attack a Clemson defense filled with NFL talent. For the Blue Devils to escape with a win and stay alive in the ACC race, they will need some big performances from their best.
Here are three players on Duke's offense who need to have a big day to take down Clemson on the road.
Cooper Barkate
Duke's leading receiver wasn't supposed to be the dominant force he is. Yet, Barkate has emerged as Mensah's favorite target, catching 39 passes for 647 yards and four touchdowns.
The Harvard transfer had the best game of his career in Duke's last outing against Georgia Tech. He made 13 catches for 172 yards against a tough Yellow Jackets secondary. The Blue Devils started the game through outside the numbers often, and Barkate was the receipient of many of those early throws.
This week will present a challenge opposite Clemson corner Avieon Terrell. The projected first-round draft pick can follow Barkate from the slot to the boundary if needed and is very good in man coverage.
Terrell will be physical with Barkate off the line and is probably the toughest assignment he will have faced this season. Clemson also has a ball hawk on the back end in safety Ricardo Jones, who has three interceptions this season.
It will once again fall on Barkate to separate and help Mensah gets some easy completions early.
Landen King
King has been serviceable as the second tight end in the Duke offense, catching eight passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Hasley has taken the lion's share of the snaps at the position, but King caught three passes and a touchdown last week, which could lead to more of a role in one of the areas Duke has struggled in this season.
Duke has only scored on 77.4% of its red zone trips this season, but 11 of their 19 touchdowns have come through the air. King caught a touchdown in the red area against Georgia Tech, and his 6-foot-5 frame could be a big weapon down there this week.
Clemson has done a good job stopping the run this year, allowing 109.7 yards per game, fifth in the ACC. That could lead to Duke needing to be more aggressive in short yardage and in the red zone by moving in the chains in the air.
King has a chance to be a game-changer this week. When the field shrinks, look for the Blue Devils to find there big tight end.
Justin Pickett
Truthfully, the entire offensive line could be here, but I'll go with Pickett here because he will routinely line up against Clemson's two best defensive linemen: T.J. Parker and Peter Woods.
At guard, Picket will be pulling on the ground and kicking out Parker on some plays, whereas in pass protection, the Tigers could stunt Parker into Pickett. Parker has two sacks and six tackles for loss this season.
Woods is a disruptor as well, lining up over the guard most often. He's a key piece to helping the Tigers stop the run, and Pickett will have the job of moving him off his spot. Duke often runs off the backside of Pickett and tackles Brian Parker II, so he will be a deciding factor in whether or not Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle have success on the ground.
