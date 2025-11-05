What to Know About Duke’s Road Game at UConn
Duke got a massive win last week over Clemson, overcoming their demons in Death Valley for their first win visiting the ACC powerhouse since 1980.
Manny Diaz didn't get an especially strong performance from his defense, as the Tigers took advantage of the secondary over the top with explosive plays. However, Darian Mensah and the Duke offense shined and scored at will, including on a 94-yard touchdown drive to win the game in the fourth quarter.
Mensah threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the win, en route to winning ACC Quarterback of the Week. The sophomore signal caller has thrived on offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's pass-first approach. He's up to 21 touchdowns this season with 2,572 passing yards.
The Blue Devils are 5-3 now on the year and 4-1 in ACC play. After the loss to Georgia Tech in Durham seemed to be a massive blow to Duke's ACC title hopes, the Yellow Jackets lost last week, providing some light at the end of the tunnel for the Blue Devils.
This week, Diaz and his team get a break from the conference gauntlet, but not a break in competition. The Blue Devils will head north to visit UConn, which sits at 6-3 in year four under coach Jim Mora.
The Huskies and Blue Devils have some recent history to rely on, but it's a big game for both sides to maintain momentum after big wins.
How Duke and UConn Match Up
The programs, known more so for their presence on the hardwood, have only met four times before on the gridiron, two of the matchups coming in the past two years. The series is split 2-2 all-time.
Last season, Duke took down the Huskies, 26-21, thanks to a fourth quarter touchdown pass from former Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy to Que'Sean Brown. Brown had a big day, catching 11 passes for 87 yards and the aforementioned score.
The Blue Devils did whatever they wanted offensively, as Murphy threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and then running back Star Thomas rushed for 122 yards.
Duke also trumped the Huskies the last time they played in Connecticut, wining 41-7.
This should be a bigger challenge for the Blue Devils. UConn's quarterback, Joe Fagnano, is in th emidst of his seventh and best year of college ball. He's completed 68.8% of his passes while throwing for 2,529 yards, 22 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Fagnano has been red-hot this year, especially when throwing to his favorite target, receiver Skyler Bell. The senior wideout, who previously played at Wisconsin, leads the nation in catches (74), touchdowns (11), and is second in receiving yards (994).
Bell caught three touchdowns last week in UConn's 38-19 win over UAB. The Huskies are another team that likes to throw the ball around the yard, averaging 299.3 passing yards per game (6th nationally).
They also have a steady running game primarily behind tailback Cam Edwards, who has rushed for 815 yards and 9 touchdowns this year. The Huskies don't often put the ball in anyone else's arms, and Fagnano is not much of a running threat.
Defensively, the numbers are a bit skewed because of who the Huskies have played. Most of their schedule has been run-heavy, and they have struggled to handle it. They allow 174.9 rushing yards per game while only surrendering 216.8 passing yards per game.
UConn hasn't lost at home this season, but each of its three losses on the road has come in overtime against Syracuse, Delaware, and Rice.
The Blue Devils could be the first team to win in Connecticut against the Huskies, depending on how their defense bounces back. After being shredded by Clemson, the secondary needs a rebound badly.
Diaz's defense allows 28.1 points per game, 263.3 passing yards a game, and 135.6 rushing yards a game. UConn has playmakers on offense to take advantage of Duke's weak secondary, but the big matchup will come down to how well Chandler Rivers can keep the group together again.
Rivers wasn't targeted much by Cade Klubnik on a day where he set a career-high in passing yards. Bell splits time between the slot and out wide, and it might be best for Rivers to just shadow him for the day.
Up front, the Blue Devils lost some depth at linebacker, as freshman Elliott Schaper was ruled out for the season after suffering an injury against the Tigers. Adam Randall had his way with the Duke front seven in the first half, before the Tigers suddenly backed off the ground game.
That might have been a mistake by Clemson, but I think this is a spot where Duke can stiffen against the run. They have more talent defensively and bigger bodies up front than UConn.
The Huskies have some big tackles in Ben Murawski on the left and Carsten Casady on the right, but they don't have much sixe inside. Duke's athleticism and size combination with Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams on the edges and Aaron Hall and Josiah Green inside should be enough to stuff the run.
Conversely, Duke does run the ball a ton, but they probably should in this one. Nate Sheppard has been on the back burner the past few games as the Blue Devils played from behind against Georgia Tech and went shot-for-shot with Clemson, but this is a good week to let him loose.
The Huskies own the 105th best rushing defense in the country. Mensah and Fagnano is the top matchup in this game because of the aggressive passing games, but Sheppard could be the difference here in setting the tone on the ground and keeping Duke ahead of the chains.
In the middle of the UConn defense, watch out for linebacker Byrun Parham, who leads the Huskies with 9.5 sacks this year and 80 tackles. Mensah doesn't run a ton, but he does break the pocket, which would provide Parham free runs at the quarterback.
Both coaches are being floated in coaching searches around the country as well, which adds another unique wrinkle to this game. Mora has done a great job rebuilding the UConn program and hopes to take them to a second straight bowl game, while Diaz has his eyes set on the ACC crown and a playoff bid.
