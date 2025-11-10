Prized Duke Freshman Expected to Redshirt in 2025-26 Season
The Blue Devils are off to a strong start in 2025 with wins over Texas and Western Carolina. There have already been signs of growing pains for Duke's new-look rotation, but nothing unexpected.
Duke has relied upon a group of freshmen for valuable minutes and buckets. After a tough debut, Cameron Boozer walked all over the Catamounts, scoring a team-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. He also hit four triples from beyond the arc.
In fact, both of the freshmen Boozer twins were cooking in Duke's first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season. Cayden Boozer, who has come off the bench, added 14 points with seven rebounds and dished out five assists.
Late in the Blue Devils' 95-54 stomping of Western Carolina, coach Jon Scheyer subbed in reserves Jack Scott and Iffy Ufochukwu, leaving one of his freshman prospects on the bench as the lone Blue Devil not to enter the game. The move was curious at the time, but Scheyer explained the decision postgame.
Sebastian Wilkins to Redshirt in 2025-26
Sebastian Wilkins, a four-star recruit in Scheyer's top-ranked recruiting class, is planning to sit out the 2025-26 season to take a redshirt and preserve his eligibility.
The decision was announced by Scheyer after Saturday's game, stemming from a conversation he had with Wilkins.
“Sebastian Wilkins and I, we’ve had some great conversations," Scheyer said. "We’re planning on redshirting him. We really believe in his development, and big believers in there’s value; there’s some game experience he would’ve gotten, some game experience tonight, but to save that eligibility is the right thing for him. It’s the right thing for our program, where he can focus on his body, all of his game, just everything, where he can be ready to go for us.”
The 6-foot-8 wing was originally part of the 2026 class but reclassified to arrive in Durham a year earlier. He chose the Blue Devils over Maryland before enrolling this past summer.
Wilkins was part of the rotation during the preseason, but there is too much talent right now blocking a path to real playing time.
With Cameron Boozer locking down a spot as a forward and veteran guards Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster aiding twin Cayden Boozer in the back court, there wasn't much room for Wilkins. Maliq Brown's return alongside five-star Nikolas Khamenia took up more of the wing role off the bench.
The redshirt means Wilkins will return to his original timeline as a 2026 recruit, but now he will at least have the experience of the speed of the game in his back pocket. Wilkins has impressive two-way ability, though his shooting from range could use some work.
With many Blue Devils from the current roster expected to depart this offseason, including some of the freshmen, Wilkins could become a key piece as soon as next season.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
