Duke Earns High Marks From Analyst Jay Bilas
The beginning of every college basketball season means a boatload of lists, rankings, data and projections. It can be overbearing at times, but it can also be telling about how the outside noise perceives a program.
Duke will always be near the top of those lists as a blue-blood destination for recruits, boasting a rich history of NBA talent and championships.
Nobody knows that better than ESPN's Jay Bilas, who played for the Blue Devils for four seasons under Mike Krzyzewski in the 1980s. Bilas, as he does every season, recently released 'The Bilas Index,' a ranking of the top 68 teams in college basketball, or the teams that Bilas expects to contend for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
It also serves as a guide to each team worth paying attention to this season. Bilas once again placed his alma mater near the top of the list.
Duke at No. 5 on 'Bilas Index'
The Blue Devils took the fifth spot on the list by Bilas, behind only Purdue, Houston, Florida and UConn.
Bilas cited the job coach Jon Scheyer has done flipping the roster after again losing several players to the NBA, such as Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. This season's roster is highlighted by the nation's top recruiting class and several high-profiled freshmen.
- Jon Scheyer has engineered one of the best starts to a head coaching career in college basketball history. Entering his fourth season, Scheyer has won 89 games. He reached an Elite Eight in his second year and a Final Four in his third. Will this season's Duke team match last season's version?
- That is a tall order, because Duke had the National Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in Cooper Flagg, and two other lottery picks in Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. Yet Duke has the nation's top recruiting class heading to Durham, led by Cameron Boozer, who is as big, as imposing and as talented as Paolo Banchero was entering Duke a few years ago.
- A key to Duke reaching its potential as a team will be leadership from the guard position, most notably the play of Caleb Foster. - Jay Bilas
Duke's season-opening win over Texas, 75-60, wasn't without some stumbles along the way, but that's something most teams deal with in the first few games of the year.
The Blue Devils only scored six points over the first seven minutes and change thanks to a pair of triples from Isaiah Evans and Dame Sarr. However, Duke quickly clawed back thanks to some stellar defense in the paint, creating chances for buckets on the other end with ease.
Cameron Boozer did not look like the dominant forward he had shown in exhibition play, where he recorded a pair of double-doubles. Instead, the freshman had an off night, shooting just 3-of-12 from the field. He still managed another double-double, scoring 15 points (nine from the free throw line) and pulling in 13 rebounds to go along with two assists, three steals and a block.
Bilas drew comparisons between Boozer's talent and Paolo Banchero, who starred for the Blue Devils during the 2021-22 season and was the top pick by the Orlando Magic in the NBA Draft. That was the final team Krzyzewski coached in Durham, which went to the Final Four before falling to rival North Carolina.
The ESPN analyst also mentioned needing consistent play from veteran point guard Caleb Foster, who has been pushed by freshman Cayden Boozer during the offseason. The way both guards command the floor and drive inside will be something to watch over the first few weeks of the season.
Duke will have plenty of time to clean things up on the offensive end, and Boozer's first performance has a chance to just be an outlier. The Blue Devils will hit the floor back at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday against Western Carolina.
