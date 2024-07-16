Duke Basketball: JJ Redick Adds Blue Devil Legend to His Lakers Staff
One of 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick's assistants in his first year as a head coach at any level will be a fellow All-American Blue Devil whose time in Durham overlapped his Duke basketball glory days.
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers' hire of a former Duke women's basketball star guard and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year in the 40-year-old Lindsey Harding, the reigning G League Coach of the Year with the Stockton Kings.
Redick, who became Duke's all-time leading scorer, and Harding, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2007 WNBA Draft, both arrived in Durham in 2002. They shined for their respective programs to the degree of their jersey numbers — Redick's No. 4, Harding's No. 10 — forever hanging from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters.
Plus, as Wojnarowski noted, they crossed paths again when Lindsey Harding was a player development coach with the 76ers and JJ Redick was enjoying career-best season scoring averages in his 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns in Philadelphia.
Currently, one Duke basketball product is on tap to play for the 2024-25 Lakers in 2018-19 Blue Devil one-and-done wing Cam Reddish.