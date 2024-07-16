Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: JJ Redick Adds Blue Devil Legend to His Lakers Staff

Los Angeles now employs two hoop gurus who put their jersey numbers in the rafters of Duke basketball's Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Former Duke basketball guard JJ Redick
One of 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick's assistants in his first year as a head coach at any level will be a fellow All-American Blue Devil whose time in Durham overlapped his Duke basketball glory days.

On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers' hire of a former Duke women's basketball star guard and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year in the 40-year-old Lindsey Harding, the reigning G League Coach of the Year with the Stockton Kings.

Redick, who became Duke's all-time leading scorer, and Harding, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2007 WNBA Draft, both arrived in Durham in 2002. They shined for their respective programs to the degree of their jersey numbers — Redick's No. 4, Harding's No. 10 — forever hanging from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters.

Plus, as Wojnarowski noted, they crossed paths again when Lindsey Harding was a player development coach with the 76ers and JJ Redick was enjoying career-best season scoring averages in his 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns in Philadelphia.

Currently, one Duke basketball product is on tap to play for the 2024-25 Lakers in 2018-19 Blue Devil one-and-done wing Cam Reddish.

