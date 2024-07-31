Former Duke Basketball Star Comes to Decision in Free Agency
Last week, former Duke basketball guards Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard were among the top five unsigned free agents in the NBA.
But Jones, a full-time starter for the Washington Wizards last season, agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns over the weekend. By doing so, the 28-year-old floor general is set to team up with a pair of fellow Duke basketball national champions in 2014-18 Blue Devil guard Grayson Allen and 2009-13 Blue Devil center Mason Plumlee.
RELATED: Former Blue Devil Teammates Set to Reunite in Phoenix Next Season
And on Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kennard is now off the board after finalizing a one-year, $11 million contract to remain a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 28-year-old sharpshooter from Ohio, a late lottery pick in 2017 following his two prolific years in Durham, averaged 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for the 2023-24 Grizzlies. Plus, in what was his first full campaign in Memphis after arriving from the Los Angeles Clippers midway through the 2022-23 season via a trade, he shot 45.0 percent beyond the arc.
Kennard, whose career 43.9 shooting percentage from downtown ranks No. 1 among all active players in the league, is currently the only NBA Blue Devil on the 2024-25 Memphis Grizzlies roster.