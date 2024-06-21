Potential Duke Basketball Prize Sets Dates for Official Visits
On Friday, at least one Duke basketball recruiter was on hand to watch Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson score 28 points in a game at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Boys Showcase in the Dallas area, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins reported. But that's not the only sign pointing to increasing Duke basketball interest in the 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star of late.
ALSO READ: Top-Ranked Recruit Reports More Duke Attention
Henderson, who landed an offer from third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer last week and is now on the verge of five-star status with his No. 26 ranking on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, recently confirmed that he plans to visit Duke in the fall.
And on Thursday night, the 17-year-old bruiser told 24/7 High School Hoops that he has locked in the dates for his trip to Durham, plus a visit to another ACC school, Louisville, one month earlier. He'll begin a three-day official visit the Cardinals on Aug. 23 before checking out the Blue Devils, also an official visit, Sept. 27-29.
So, barring a return trip to Durham a few weeks later for an unofficial visit, it doesn't look as though Henderson plans to attend the Duke basketball program's annual Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, he should get a chance to spend time with the 2024-25 team and observe the players in preseason workouts.
Only 10 rising high school seniors have received an offer from Jon Scheyer and his cohorts.
The Blue Devils, who finished with the nation's top-ranked haul in two of the past three recruiting cycles, have not reeled in their first commitment from a 2025 recruit. But they appear to remain in contention for most of their targets, including Shelton Henderson, of course.
ALSO READ: Duke Freshman Suffers Injury, Undergoes Offseason Surgery