Duke Basketball: Breakout Prep Cancels One Visit, Rules Out Two More
Duke basketball will host Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard Braylon Mullins the first weekend of October, coinciding with the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness celebration on Oct. 4. There's been no reported change to that trip since the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star scheduled it earlier this month.
But Mullins, whose grassroots dominance as a bouncy sharpshooter has bumped his 247Sports ranking over 70 spots the past few months to No. 23 overall in the 2025 cycle, has altered some of his visit plans.
In late July, a week after landing a Duke basketball offer and a week before checking out UConn on what was his first official visit as a suddenly blueblood-coveted senior, Mullins named a top 10 in his recruitment: Duke, UConn, UNC, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, Kansas, and Alabama. He did so with the intention of visiting each of them this fall.
That's no longer the case, though, he informed the Indianapolis Star's Kyle Neddenriep this week.
Technically, Mullins hasn't trimmed his list. However, he canceled his previously scheduled visit to Alabama and doesn't intend on visiting Kansas or Purdue.
As things stand, Braylon Mullins will next travel to Michigan on Sept. 7, then UNC on Sept. 14, Indiana on Sept. 20, Duke on Oct. 4, Tennessee on Oct. 19, and Kentucky on Oct. 25.
"I don't have a [decision] date yet," Mullins told Neddenriep. "It's between my last visit [Oct. 25 to Kentucky] and Nov. 26. In that time range. Trying to do it then."