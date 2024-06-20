Latest Duke Basketball Target Heading to Durham for Visit in Fall
An offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer went out to Shelton Henderson last week. Fast forward to this week, and the Bellaire High School (Texas) standout forward has already decided to check out the Blue Devils in person this fall via an official visit, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: First Look at Duke Newcomer Cooper Flagg in Blue Devil Practice
Also this week, Henderson skyrocketed 29 spots to No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Recruit Rankings. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old, who has emerged this spring by showcasing his talents with JL3 Elite in Nike EYBL action and the USA Basketball U18 National Team in Buenos Aires, has jumped from No. 41 to a No. 26 composite ranking.
Suddenly, he's on the cusp of achieving five-star status among his fellow rising high school seniors.
In regard to Scheyer's chance of landing the 6-foot-6, 220-pound chiseled athlete, it might help that Henderson has pointed to retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski as his favorite college coach throughout his childhood.
Shelton Henderson, an aggressively efficient downhill finisher with a promising shooting stroke and a knack for coming up with loose balls and steals to initiate frequent fastbreaks that best suit his playing style, remains the only four-star on Jon Scheyer's 10-deep 2025 offer sheet. Of course, as noted above, that may well change on Henderson's end in the coming weeks and months.
Duke has yet to reel in its first pledge in the cycle.
ALSO READ: Stellar 2025 Blue Devil Target Schedules Three Visits Elsewhere