Stellar Duke Basketball Target Schedules Three Visits Elsewhere
Just a few weeks ago, La Lumiere School (Ind.) wing Jalen Haralson mentioned to the media that he hopes to take a Duke basketball visit eventually. However, it doesn't sound as though third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, who extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star last July, have locked up that visit just yet.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Staff Contacts Finnish Phenom Miikka Muurinen
And on Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports recruiting insider Dushawn London reported that Haralson has now scheduled official visits with three of his other suitors: to Indiana the weekend of Aug. 31, Notre Dame the following weekend, and Michigan State the weekend after that.
Haralson, currently sitting at No. 9 overall and No. among Indiana prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has already visited Auburn. In March, he named nine finalists in his recruitment: Duke, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Auburn, Kansas, Purdue, Missouri, and Gonzaga.
There's no longer any limit to the number of schools a recruit may visit each year. So, Scheyer's Blue Devils still have a shot to get Haralson to Durham before he announces his decision; as is the case every year in Durham, the Duke recruiters are probably looking to host a handful of targets the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness in October.
"My goal is to be a one-and-one," Jalen Haralson, a multifaceted perimeter talent and one of 10 rising high school seniors on the 2025 Duke basketball offer sheet, noted during his chat with League Ready back in January. "Whatever school I feel like is going to best help me get there, I'll probably be attending that school."
ALSO READ: Jayson Tatum Adds to List of Duke's All-Time NBA Champs