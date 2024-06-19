First Look at Duke Basketball Newcomer Cooper Flagg in Practice
Duke basketball is officially back at it, with the 2024-25 Blue Devils on campus and working out together as a complete unit in the program's practice facility. That means it's now time for the published official roster, which popped up on GoDuke.com this week, and posted highlight videos on social media.
RELATED: Duke Releases Official 2024-25 Blue Devil Roster
Before delighting Duke basketball fans with some individual clips from practice, the social media team prepared its followers for the much-needed doses of offseason entertainment by asking a simple question with an undoubtedly obvious answer: "Should we drop a quick highlight of each player from yesterday's first team workout?"
Not long after, highlights appeared as promised.
Although the cast of hoopsters is deep for Jon Scheyer's third season as head coach in Durham, one talent is arguably the most anticipated Blue Devil since the arrival of Zion Williamson & Co. for the thrilling 2018-19 Duke basketball campaign. That centerpiece, of course, is five-star freshman forward Cooper Flagg, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
Sure, the following is just a 35-second preview. And it's not as though the 6-foot-9, 205-pound long-limbed phenom's prep highlights haven't been readily available pretty much everywhere for years.
Nevertheless, as the post notes, it's the "First Look" at the 17-year-old gym rat working on his game while wearing his Duke basketball practice jersey at his new home in Durham.
Maine native Cooper Flagg and Scheyer's Blue Devils, including five fellow heralded freshmen alongside a promising mix of returning starters and experienced transfers, begin their campaign at home against Maine on Nov. 4.