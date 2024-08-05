Priority Duke Basketball Target Slated for Countdown to Craziness
It's been several weeks since Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, a stock-soaring prospect among the nation's rising high school seniors, locked in plans for a Duke basketball official visit the first weekend of October. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star's stay in Durham will coincide with the program's Countdown to Craziness festivities in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 4.
With the above in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils landed among the top six that Henderson revealed on Monday. The other suitors remaining in contention are Louisville, Texas, Texas Tech, Houston, and LSU.
He has scheduled visits with all six finalists.
Shelton Henderson, No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is a top-shelf athlete and physical force on both ends of the floor, aligning with what Scheyer has been prioritizing of late.
"I really like the people that they send to the league and how they can build me, see me as a player, and what I can bring to that team," the 17-year-old recently explained to Zagsblog's Sam Lance regarding Duke's efforts. "So just building that relationship on and on until it's time to come down to a decision is really good."
Although no 247Sports Crystal Ball picks have popped up in the race, national recruiting insiders Joe Tipton and Jamie Shaw have each entered a pro-Duke basketball forecast into the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.