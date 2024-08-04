Duke Basketball: Tyrese Proctor Sees 'Fast-Paced Offense' Forming
Last week, the official Duke basketball accounts tipped off their "Summer Spotlight" series with a preview of junior guard Tyrese Proctor.
Of course, it's only fitting that the social media team featured the 20-year-old Proctor first. As one of only two returning scholarship talents in Durham — now the only remaining piece from Jon Scheyer's seven-deep 2022 recruiting haul, his first as a head coach — there's no doubt the 2023-24 co-captain's leadership is crucial to the 2024-25 Blue Devils' success.
In addition to some highlights from Proctor's recent workouts, the following video includes some quotes from the Australian floor general regarding his outlook on what will be Scheyer's third season at the helm:
"Fast-paced offense," Proctor noted in beginning his breakdown of next season's Duke basketball squad, which features himself, sophomore guard Caleb Foster, the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, and a formidable cast of transfer additions. "A lot of intensity. High intensity. A lot of energy. It should be a fun year...
"It's going to be a long season — obviously, been through it two years now — [so I know] it's going to be a lot of highs and lows. So, [the key is] just keeping the freshmen level-headed and all the transfers and all the new group that we have in together and just staying on the same page...
"It's been really good, you know, just competing with the guys every day, a lot of hardnosed practices already, and it's only the summer. So, it's a good start. Now, we just got to continue it throughout the whole year."
Individually, Tyrese Proctor said he's been focusing on "sharpening" his overall game. He's looking to build on his injury-sapped sophomore campaign, in which he averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for a Duke basketball team that finished 27-9 overall and reached the Elite Eight before falling in Dallas to one of its nearby ACC foes in miracle-working NC State.