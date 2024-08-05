Duke Basketball Players Absent From Nike Academy Invite List
Last year, 2023-24 Duke basketball teammates Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, and Mark Mitchell accounted for almost a fifth of the college players at the invite-only Nike Skills Academy in Portland, Ore.
This go-round, there are no Blue Devils on the 15-deep college roster, not even the nation's top-ranked rookie in projected one-and-done sensation Cooper Flagg. The camp, taking place Monday through Thursday, showcases a mix of top-shelf college and high school prospects learning from current and past NBA players via various drills and scrimmage action, all in front of NBA scouts.
Perhaps the fact that Flagg and fellow five-star Duke basketball freshman forward Isaiah Evans were there as preps last year is the reason they are absent this year. However, a few invited college talents, including UNC freshman forward Drake Powell, were there as preps in 2023.
It's possible the Blue Devils, now together on campus and set to welcome back five-star freshman center Khaman Maluach following his Olympic journey with South Sudan, declined any Nike Skills Academy invites they might've received.
After all, they appear laser-focused on team-building exercises in Durham:
Although no present-day Duke basketball faces are in Portland, there could be one or more future Blue Devils among the 22 preps in attendance.
That group includes four of Jon Scheyer's prime 2025 targets: Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brayden Burries, La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star forward Jalen Haralson, and Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson.
Plus, there are two early 2026 Duke offer recipients on hand in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. and St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr.