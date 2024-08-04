Explosive Duke Basketball Newcomer: 'Everything We Need Is There'
In terms of the projected primary rotation in Durham next season, Duke basketball graduate talent Sion James became the final addition when the 6-foot-6, 220-pound backcourt enforcer announced his transfer from Tulane in early May.
ALSO READ: Duke Junior Tyrese Proctor Sees 'Fast-Paced Offense' Forming
Simply put, the 21-year-old James, who eclipsed 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, and 150 steals across four seasons with the Green Wave, instantly boosted the title hopes of Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.
Now, evident in the recent Sion James "Summer Spotlight" video that the Duke basketball social media posted, he's thrilled to be a member of a legitimate contender on the national stage.
"We got the team for it, and everything is lining up great," James said about the Blue Devils' championship-caliber makeup. "The talent's there. The pieces are there. Everything we need is there. But there's gonna be a lot that tries to tear us apart. And if we stay together when we're supposed to, then things will work out."
Part of the "everything" that the Duke basketball program needed and received is Sion James' aggression, experience, and versatility, not to mention his undeniably intimidating physique for a two-guard.
That said, James has eyes on adding to his skillset while chasing April nets with the Blue Devils before pursuing his NBA dreams.
"I'm getting better at finishing in the paint," James noted, "making decisions from the paint, passing a lot. And then shooting, I'm going to be a better shooter."
Mirroring every aspect of his impressive development, Sion James improved his 3-point craft from one year to the next at Tulane. Last season, he recorded a career-high 38.1 shooting percentage beyond the arc on 3.6 attempts per outing.