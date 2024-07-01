Duke Basketball Staff Expresses More Interest in Another Paul VI Star
Duke basketball has landed four Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) products this decade: Trevor Keels, Jeremy Roach, and two of the six current Blue Devil freshmen in Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II. None of them ranked as high in their respective classes as Paul VI Catholic five-star guard and potential Duke target Jordan Smith Jr. sits on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
RELATED: Duke Explores Recruiting Pipeline School Once Again
Smith, who has risen six spots this month to No. 8 overall among the nation's rising high school juniors, was one of the first in the cycle to hear from the Duke basketball staff on June 15, the first day that college coaches were permitted to contact 2026 recruits directly.
And on Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Smith told HS Top Recruits that Duke was one of five schools, along with Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, and Syracuse, to have at least one coach in attendance to check in on him at the ongoing FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul.
He's one of the youngest players on the stacked USA Basketball U17 National Team. It features a handful of top-five recruits from both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting arenas, and it includes five 2025 Duke basketball targets in five-stars Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, and Jalen Haralson.
Nevertheless, Jordan Smith Jr. has been impactful off the bench through Team USA's 2-0 start in Group B play. The 16-year-old, a high-motor aggressor on both ends of the floor, is averaging 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 15.0 minutes per contest, shooting a combined 6-for-11 from the field and 1-for-4 from deep.
The Blue Devils haven't extend any 2026 offers. Smith is clearly among the candidates.