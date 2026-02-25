2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana OL Liam Brown

Liam Brown anchored the Montana offensive line over the past four seasons, starting in 43 of his 52 career games with the Grizzlies. He capped his career with second-team All-Big Sky honors, helping lead Montana to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

Brown is looking to become the first Montana offensive lineman to be selected in the NFL Draft since Dylan McFarland in 2004. If he or wide receiver Michael Wortham are selected, it would be the first time since 2011-12 that Montana has had a player drafted in back-to-back years.

Career Stats: 52 career games played, 1,527 pass-blocking snaps, 53 pressures allowed, 9 sacks allowed, 3.4% pressure rate

Accolades: Second-Team All-Big Sky (2025)

Scouting Report:

Liam Brown is an interior offensive lineman with good size and a strong frame. He is sturdy and firm when making initial contact, using his powerful upper body to absorb the impact and maintain his block.

When he latches, he controls defenders with strong hand strength and power. He can create movement as a solo blocker and can displace on his combo blocks.

However, he is a slower lateral mover with limited foot speed and an inconsistent base, which negatively impacts his ability to bend and gain leverage. His lateral quickness does not allow him to reach defenders when working east-west.

Brown plays with some stiffness, lacking the flexibility required to bend, redirect, and block second-level defenders. He shows a forward charge but is not first-step explosive.

In pass protection, he has less than adequate foot speed and below-average bend. His lack of bend hinders his ability to redirect and recover. Stunts cause him trouble due to his change of direction. His scanning and processing as a protector will require refinement, but he has upside in his punch and grip strength.

Brown projects as an offensive guard in an inside zone, duo/power-based scheme, and an NFL camp/2nd-tier league starter prospect.

Projection:

Brown projects as an offensive guard that fits best in an inside zone, duo/power-based scheme that allows him to utilize his frame and strength. His pass protection will need to be improved to be considered an adequate NFL rotational prospect, but he can be a more immediate starter in the UFL or CFL.

Strengths:

Frame

Firmness at the point of attack

Power punch

Grip strength

Weaknesses:

Lateral mobility

Bend and flexibility

Blocking in space

Pass protection

Best Fit: Inside Zone, Duo, Power-Combination



Stylistic Player Comp: Jake Eldrenkamp

