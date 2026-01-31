2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Morgan State LB Erick Hunter

Linebacker Erick Hunter put an All-American stamp on his legendary career at Morgan State. He finishes his career with nearly 300 total tackles, ranking second on the program's all-time tackles list.

Hunter is currently the No. 5 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to become the first Morgan State player to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2019. He would also be the first defensive player from Morgan State to be drafted since 1980.

Career Statistics: 45 games played, 298 total tackles (183 solo), 35 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 12 passes defended, 7 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovered

Accolades: First-Team All-MEAC (2023, 2025), Third-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2023, 2025), Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (2023, 2025), Second-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2025), BOXTOROW HBCU All-American (2025), BOXTOROW Impact Player of the Year (2023)

Scouting Report:

Erick Hunter is a long, rangy, and versatile linebacker whose athleticism and length generate good developmental upside despite the current lighter frame. He is long-limbed, with a lean but muscular frame, and flashes very good linear burst and lateral quickness in pursuit.

His short-area burst allows him to scrape and chase sideline-to-sideline and close to ball carriers with adequate stopping power. He does a good job of utilizing his long arms to create separation from blockers, but he will need to be more physical to shock and shed offensive linemen on the first and second levels. His trigger against the run is above average, and he can be an overprocessor at times.

In coverage, he shows fluidity and coverage versatility. His length and athleticism allow him to cover shallow zones, mirror tight ends, and patrol the middle of the field. As a blitzer, he shows good burst off the edge, adequate speed to power, but lacks a refined pass rush repertoire.

With added bulk and play strength, he can settle into an even-front WILL linebacker role, with big nickel versatility. He projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect with athletic and developmental upside.

Projection:

Hunter projects as a fringe NFL rotational prospect with developmental traits, appealing physical upside, and positional versatility. He fits best in a 4-2-5 Match Zone / Big Nickel Hybrid defensive scheme, where he can utilize his length, range, and versatility to be a factor as a blitzer, dime backer, and a core special teamer early in his career.

Strengths:

Length and frame

Athleticism for the position

Range in coverage and against the run

Coverage ability

Alignment versatility

Special teams value

Weaknesses:

Pass-rush repertoire

Block shedding

Play strength

Weight/Mass

Best Fit: 4-2-5/4-3 Heavy Zone



Stylistic Player Comp: Terrel Bernard

