2026 Northern Arizona Football Preview: Is NAU Ready To Be A Big Sky Contender?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are looking to emerge as dark horse contenders in the Big Sky race.

Head coach Brian Wright made an immediate splash by leading Northern Arizona to the FCS Playoffs in his first season, but an unacceptable upset loss to Weber State in the final week of the regular season kept the Lumberjacks out of the postseason last year. Now, there's some pressure surrounding this program, especially with the return of All-Big Sky quarterback Ty Pennington.

Let's take a deep dive into Northern Arizona ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 7-5 (4-4 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Brian Wright (3rd season, 15-10)

Returning All-Conference Contributors (2025): Ty Pennington (QB)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Shoes Brinkley (McNeese, S), Nikhil Webb-Walker (Colorado, DL), Darius Haskin (Rocky Mountain College, WR), Matthew Cooks (Texas Southern, LB), KT Carter (Hawai'i, OL), Diego Oliver (Missouri Southern, DB), Nijrell Eason (UNLV, DB), Deliyon Freeman (Hawai'i, DB), Andre Gibson (Kansas, DB), Josh Hopphaus (Western New Mexico, LB), Camden Jury (Utah State, OL), Carter Lavrusky (Kansas, OL), Ziggy Loa (ULM, DL), Jordan Pigram (Northwest Missouri State, DL), Bryson Torrie (CSU Pueblo, LB), Jaxon Williams (Benedict, WR), Deuce Zimmerman (Western Mexico, WR)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 5

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Quarterback

This is one position that is very clear for the Lumberjacks ahead of next season. It starts and ends with Ty Pennington, who returns for his third season as the starter. He was named the 2024 Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, but followed that up with an even better season in 2025, in which he was named an All-Big Sky honorable mention.

Last season, Pennington completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,116 yards, 19 TDs, and only 4 INTs. He added nearly 200 yards and another 2 scores on the ground. He's one of the most efficient and effective quarterbacks in the country, but doesn't get the national attention he truly deserves. If he has another good season, don't be shocked if you hear his name called at the 2027 NFL Draft.

Behind Pennington, the room is extremely young, but the Lumberjacks do still have former St. Thomas (MN) transfer Tak Tateoka. He redshirted last season, but played in 18 games for the Tommies, including a solid freshman season that saw him earn a spot on the Jerry Rice Award watch list. There is also a group of talented freshmen, led by Donivan Dixon and Hayden Fletcher.

Running Back

Quran Gossett will lead the rushing attack after ranking second on the team with 380 rushing yards and 8 rushing TDs last year. He was really starting to find his rhythm, scoring a touchdown in his final four games, but unfortunately, he missed the last two games due to an injury. If he can return to full strength, the Lumberjacks have a proven leader to turn to as the new pieces gel early in the season.

The rest of the rotation will have to be filled out with new faces or young players. Redshirt sophomore Kenveon Stone returns after playing nine games as a freshman in 2025, averaging 6.7 yards per carry in limited carries. Jon Wilson redshirted last season, but was productive at the NAIA level at Arizona Christian, rushing for 434 yards and 7 TDs on only 50 carries.

I have my eye on Kayvion Sibley, who transfers in from Riverside City College at the JUCO level. He earned first-team SCFA Southern League honors, rushing for 1,033 yards and 10 TDs. He also led the CCCAA in yards per carry, averaging 9.5 yards per rush. I love Sibley's upside, plus his skillset complements Quran Gossett very well.

The last two names to watch will be JUCO transfer Jonathan Coar and 3-star freshman Lindsey Graves, who could push into the rotation with a strong fall camp. Coar earned unanimous first-team SCFA Pacific League honors last year.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

This was one of the biggest question marks for the Lumberjacks. They will have to replace their Top 3 wide receivers, including All-American Kolbe Katsis, who led this team with over 1,000 yards and 10 TDs.

Freshman All-American tight end Jeter Purdy is the top returning pass catcher with 415 yards and 2 TDs on 29 catches. He's going to be a big part of this offense again, especially after a full offseason to build chemistry with Pennington.

At wide receiver, senior Joey Stout is the top returner after playing roughly 270 snaps last year. He ended the year with 224 receiving yards on 24 receptions. He started six games, but missed the final two games due to an injury. Stout is a solid option, but the Lumberjacks needed to find some players to elevate the ceiling of this room.

It starts with Western New Mexico transfer Deuce Zimmerman, who was a two-time first-team All-LSC selection. He had 44 receptions for 676 receiving yards and 10 receiving TDs in only six games last year, plus he brings 20 games of experience to this unit. I don't expect Zimmerman to have any growing pains at the Division I level. He has real All-Big Sky potential in this offense.

The Lumberjacks also added Darius Haskins from Rocky Mountain College, who led the Frontier Conference in receiving yards per game last year. In only seven games, he totaled 861 receiving yards and 10 TDs on 45 receptions. His ability to make plays in space is truly fun to watch, plus he's a really good route runner and should find a big role for the Lumberjacks.

Another name to watch will be Benedict transfer Jaxon Williams, who is a two-time HBCU All-American honorable mention. He's more of a special teams weapon with 1,242 kick return yards and 4 kick return TDs over the past two years. He did take a big step as a receiver last year, but he could develop into a versatile weapon in certain packages.

There are a few returners who have seen limited action, but none have proven they can be full-time contributors yet. Redshirt junior Myseth Currie is one player who the Lumberjacks would love to see take a big step, even if it's just as a rotational player at wide receiver. He had a spectacular Hail Mary catch for a TD against Incarnate Word last season, which made SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

Offensive Line

This may be the biggest question for Northern Arizona entering the 2026 season. The Lumberjacks will have to replace every full-time starter on the offensive line.

They also only return one player who played more than 100 snaps last season, which is redshirt sophomore Corey Johnson (6-2, 295). Johnson started three games last year, playing 182 snaps for the Lumberjacks. Redshirt sophomore Brady Bakke (6-6, 290) also returns after starting one game against UC Davis, but still has a long way to go in his development.

I would expect that most of this starting lineup will be comprised of incoming transfers, a few of which have an extremely high ceiling. Kansas transfer Carter Lavrusky (6-6, 320) should compete for one of the starting jobs at offensive tackle. KT Carter (6-4, 285) was a backup offensive tackle for Hawai'i, but was a highly-touted 3-star prospect and ranked as the No. 4 OT in Arizona coming out of high school.

Utah State transfer Camden Jury (6-7, 310) saw limited action for the Aggies, but has the versatility to play tackle or guard. Sione Perkins (6-9, 315) is a promising prospect after redshirting at Iowa State in 2025, but was the No. 2 player coming out of Idaho in the 2025 class. The Lumberjacks also added Travis Gutierrez (6-1, 265) from Drake, where he earned second-team All-PFL honors after starting 12 games at center.

There are a few redshirt freshmen and incoming true freshmen who could push for a starting job, or even a rotational role, but the Lumberjacks need to find five starters quickly if they are going to compete for a playoff spot. It's going to be the difference between this team emerging as a Big Sky contender or missing the postseason after another disappointing season.

Defensive Line

There are going to be plenty of new faces defensively for Northern Arizona next season. It starts with the defensive line, where the only returner with over 200 snaps played last year is defensive tackle Braeden Kaczmarek. The next most experienced returner is Dom Rausch, who played just under 130 snaps for the Lumberjacks. Both are solid players, but will need to take big steps forward to be productive starters in 2026.

The Lumberjacks added UAB transfer JaSire Peterson and JUCO transfer Simi Campbell to reinforce the interior defensive line. Peterson played in six games for the Blazers last season, but at 6-4, 290, he has the size to find a bigger role for the Lumberjacks if he can put it all together in fall camp. There's also Colorado State transfer Jackson Murray, who redshirted last season, but is the former Arizona Northeast Valley Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Ziggy Loa played nearly 100 snaps at Louisiana-Monroe last year, grading out very well in his limited action. He's also a former JUCO standout at Tyler JC, where he had 58 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 7.5 sacks. Erimi Oshewa is another JUCO addition from Diablo Valley, where he played in 16 games over two years with 40 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 4 sacks.

The real x-factor for the Lumberjacks will be Colorado transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker. He started his career at New Mexico State, where he played over 300 snaps and was a productive starter for the Aggies with 23 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks. He has all the tools at 6-6, 275, to be a force off the edge, along with the size to move inside in certain defensive packages.

I also like the potential of Jordan Pilgram, who transferred in from Northwest Missouri State. He was a third-team All-MIAA selection, posting 18 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks in 12 games last season. Even if he doesn't earn a starting role, he has the talent to be a key rotational piece for the Lumberjacks.

Linebackers

The answers at linebacker are much clearer, especially with redshirt senior Ammon Allen returning after missing last season with an injury he suffered in spring practices. In 2024, he was an All-Big Sky honorable mention and finished the year with 63 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks. He brings a real veteran presence to this defense, which is huge as the Lumberjacks look to have all these new pieces gel quickly.

Texas Southern transfer Matthew Cooks was a big-time addition, especially after his breakout season with the Tigers. He started 11 games last year, posting 75 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3 PBUs, and 2 fumble recoveries. NAU also added Rocky Jack from Cerritos College, where he had 76 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 1 INT, and 2 sacks in 11 games.

One of the most intriguing transfers for this defense comes from the Division II level. CSU Pueblo transfer Bryson Torrie was an All-RMAC honorable mention last season, leading his team with 81 tackles in 12 games. He also offers coverage upside with 3 INTs and 3 PBUs, while scoring 3 defensive TDs. Josh Hopphaus also transfers in from Western New Mexico, where he had 40 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 sack in 10 games last year.

Malaki Te'o was a late spring addition from Coastal Carolina, but could be someone to watch entering fall camp. He was a highly-touted 3-star prospect out of Mater Dei, plus performed very well at the JUCO level before seeing limited action for the Chanticleers last year.

Defensive Backs

Redshirt junior Jahaad Fort and junior Michael Beresford are the two returning players who recorded at least one start last year, both playing over 290 snaps last season. Beresford has the ability to play corner or nickel, but had a solid season with 30 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, and 2 FFs. Fort played really well in his first season with NAU and didn't allow a TD in nearly 200 coverage snaps.

Hawai'i transfer Deliyon Freeman is an incoming player to watch for the Lumberjacks. He saw action in 18 games, with two starts, at the FBS level and should push for a significant role next season. UNLV transfer Nijrell Eason II didn't see much action over the past two seasons, but was the No. 6 HS prospect coming out of Arizona in the class of 2024.

The Lumberjacks landed one of the most impactful FCS-to-FCS transfers of the offseason in McNeese safety Shoes Brinkley. He played over 652 snaps for the Cowboys last season, earning third-team All-SLC honors from Phil Steele after recording 81 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, and 3 INTs. He projects as an instant starter and has All-Big Sky upside with another productive season.

Jerry Johnson III will be someone to watch in fall camp after a promising redshirt freshman campaign. He recorded 17 tackles and 1.5 TFLs in just under 200 snaps, but found his way into the rotation late in the season and had some of his best performances.

Redshirt junior Shahid Wilson returns at safety after being limited to 4 games due to injury. He graded out very well in his four appearances and should be able to take a bigger role if he's fully healthy going into next season. I also expect Braylon Singleton to earn more playing time after seeing action in 6 games as a true freshman last year.

Season Outlook

I wrote earlier this offseason that this is one of the biggest "boom-or-bust" teams in the country next year. Pennington is good enough to give them a chance in every game on their schedule, but there are going to be so many new faces that are going to need to thrive at key positions. I also think last season's result has created some uncertainty about whether this team is ready to be a real postseason threat.

Last year, an overtime loss to Idaho and a complete meltdown against Weber State cost the Lumberjacks a spot in the playoffs. There's not going to be much room for error this season either, especially with a ridiculous 3-game stretch against Montana State, Idaho State, and Montana. That doesn't even include a tough out-of-conference game against Incarnate Word, or a season-opening Big Sky matchup against Eastern Washington.

Head coach Brian Wright exceeded all expectations in his first season, leading this program back to the playoffs, but last season's failure has created some pressure going into Year 3. He's an excellent coach who led Pittsburg State to a conference title in his third season at the helm. Can he put the Lumberjacks in a similar spot next season?

I think the path back to the FCS Playoff is there with this schedule, but it's going to come down to how well this staff evaluated the incoming talent from the transfer portal. If Wright and his staff have a high portal hit rate, then I expect the Lumberjacks to make a real run at 8-9 wins, but if some of these new additions don't play up to their expectations, it could be another tough season for the Lumberjacks.

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