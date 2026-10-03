Week 5 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
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Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 5.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 5)
Idaho 35, No. 1 Montana State 34
No. 3 Montana 36, Northern Colorado 14
No. 5 North Dakota 55, Murray State 28
No. 6 Lehigh 34, Fordham 0
No. 8 Youngstown State 28, No. 21 Southern Illinois 16
No. 11 Austin Peay 42, New Haven 17
No. 13 South Dakota 44, Indiana State 14
The Citadel 34, No. 15 South Carolina State 31
No. 23 Mercer 54, VMI 3
No. 24 Richmond 40, Lafayette 31
Other Notable Week 5 Games
Morgan State 38, Villanova 35
Monmouth 41, Towson 40
Yale 41, Merrimack 24
Wofford 32, Furman 25
New Hampshire 30, Elon 23
Dartmouth 14, Penn 10
UAlbany 28, Delaware State 3
Bethune-Cookman 16, Alabama State 10
Rhode Island 13, Brown 10
Grambling State 63, Alcorn State 59
Mississippi Valley State 28, Prairie View A&M 27
Holy Cross 41, William & Mary 14
Sacred Heart 24, Maine 16
Howard 27, Hampton 13
Western Illinois 28, Tennessee State 21
Cornell 35, Georgetown 14
Robert Morris 33, Norfolk State 31
Central Connecticut State 45, Wagner 14
Princeton 35, Columbia 7
Long Island 27, Mercyhurst 24
San Diego 63, Davidson 14
Presbyterian 55, St. Thomas 21
Drake 30, Dayton 22
Marist 28, Stetson 14
UAB 33, Samford 14
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell