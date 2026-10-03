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Fcs Football Central

Week 5 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

We take a look at all the final scores from across FCS football in Week 5.
Zachary McKinnell|
Idaho defensive tackle Hikifo'Ou Maile (98)
Idaho defensive tackle Hikifo'Ou Maile (98) | Idaho Athletics

In this story:

Montana State BobcatsMontana GrizzliesSouth Dakota State JackrabbitsSouth Dakota CoyotesNorth Dakota Fighting HawksTennessee Tech Golden EaglesStephen F. Austin LumberjacksAustin Peay GovernorsCampbell Fighting CamelsYoungstown State PenguinsSouthern Illinois SalukisSouth Carolina State BulldogsJackson State TigersMercer BearsRichmond SpidersColgate RaidersHarvard CrimsonUC Davis AggiesIdaho State BengalsIdaho VandalsLehigh Mountain HawksNorthern Arizona Lumberjacks

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 5.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 5)

Idaho 35, No. 1 Montana State 34

No. 3 Montana 36, Northern Colorado 14

No. 5 North Dakota 55, Murray State 28

No. 6 Lehigh 34, Fordham 0

No. 8 Youngstown State 28, No. 21 Southern Illinois 16

No. 11 Austin Peay 42, New Haven 17

No. 13 South Dakota 44, Indiana State 14

The Citadel 34, No. 15 South Carolina State 31

No. 23 Mercer 54, VMI 3

No. 24 Richmond 40, Lafayette 31

Other Notable Week 5 Games

Morgan State 38, Villanova 35

Monmouth 41, Towson 40

Yale 41, Merrimack 24

Wofford 32, Furman 25

New Hampshire 30, Elon 23

Dartmouth 14, Penn 10

UAlbany 28, Delaware State 3

Bethune-Cookman 16, Alabama State 10

Rhode Island 13, Brown 10

Grambling State 63, Alcorn State 59

Mississippi Valley State 28, Prairie View A&M 27

Holy Cross 41, William & Mary 14

Sacred Heart 24, Maine 16

Howard 27, Hampton 13

Western Illinois 28, Tennessee State 21

Cornell 35, Georgetown 14

Robert Morris 33, Norfolk State 31

Central Connecticut State 45, Wagner 14

Princeton 35, Columbia 7

Long Island 27, Mercyhurst 24

San Diego 63, Davidson 14

Presbyterian 55, St. Thomas 21

Drake 30, Dayton 22

Marist 28, Stetson 14

UAB 33, Samford 14

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Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

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