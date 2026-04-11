3-Star WR RJ Gory Announces Commitment to Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona picked up a commitment from Queen Creek (AZ) Casteel High School three-star wide receiver RJ Gory on Friday.

“My commitment came down to NAU being the most consistent school that kept an amazing relationship with me throughout this recruiting process! I felt that they generally wanted me to come there, and I think I can make some big things happen for their program early on,” Gory said.

Receiving An Offer From Northern Arizona

Gory is a three-star prospect in the class of 2027. He ranks as the No. 1380 overall prospect, No. 173 wide receiver, and the No. 44 player in the state of Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Gory received his offer from the Lumberjacks on June 20, 2025, after attending their camp and meeting with wide receivers coach Jerry DiMinno and assistant defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Stephaun Peters.

“At the end of my sophomore season that summer, NAU was the last of the four camps that decided to go to. I was already on the radar pretty heavily due to my receiving an offer down south from Arizona, so I was definitely a top pro prospect for them. Coach Dimino was very welcoming and showed my family and me much appreciated hospitality, and NAU was one of those places where I definitely could see myself being.”

Gory also received offers from UTEP, Arizona, and New Mexico State.

After a great relationship and visits with the NAU staff, multiple conversations with my family, and lots of prayer, I’ve decided to commit to NAU! First and foremost I want to thank God for everything and without him none this possible. I also thank my parents for all the… pic.twitter.com/yAQOt0oDVu — rj gory (@RJGory3) April 10, 2026

Relationship With The NAU Staff

The relationship with a coaching staff is always important in recruiting, and ever since Gory went to the NAU camp, he has developed a close one with DiMinno, as well as head coach Brian Wright.

“My relationship with Coach DiMinno and really all the NAU coaching staff is amazing. Ever since the offer, he and I have consistently stayed in contact and built our relationship from the ground up, which ultimately paid off, and then with my commitment. It is the same with Coach Wright," Gory said.

"He is one person who has believed in me from the second that NAU offered me. He maintains a consistent relationship with me and always shows love. He's someone that I truly have respect for and definitely somebody that I can see myself playing for, and he had a big part in my commitment.”

Looking Back At His 2025 Season

Gory had a strong 2025 season at Salpointe Catholic before transferring to Casteel before the start of the semester. He finished with 68 receptions for 886 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another on the ground for the Lancers.

“Last season at Salpointe was great! Being the only returning starter on the team, I knew from the jump that I was going to have to have a leadership role. As for my success, I ended up with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns, which I feel was a great season, considering it was better than the year before. As a team going into the first round of playoffs, we faced the number one-ranked team, and we beat them, but unfortunately, our season was cut short in the semifinals.”

Adjusting After Move To Casteel HS

With Gory making the move to Casteel, he is still getting used to his new surroundings, new teammates, and coaches there.

“The offseason is going great. Since I just transferred up to Casteel, I'm still adapting to the new environment and the new team, but in the smoothest way possible. The coaching staff and players appear super genuine, and I can tell everybody wants to see everyone win, which is the type of team I love being a part of and the type of person I am. I'm currently gearing up to run track and getting ready for spring ball.”

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